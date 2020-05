【明報專訊】Ethos and Esper have a problem with their spaceship. "We should have stayed home!" Ethos moaned (抱怨). "I agree with you," Esper sighed. As they jumped from the falling plane, Ethos remarked that he was glad he had a parachute (降落傘). Esper didn't reply. In this case agree with refers to having the same ideas or opinions as someone else.