Mona's Musings : A case for satire

In her reply to media inquiries, Gladys Chiu, head of the RTHK staff union, pointed out that "members of the audience are all entitled to different interpretations of their satirical content. It is unfair to hold the show producers responsible for all such emotional responses."

Indeed, satire sheds light on controversial social issues by highlighting their absurdity. The genre aims at generating a good laugh while sparking broader debates. A healthy, unmediated discussion between supporters and sceptics would advance their understanding of each other, as well as of the issue at hand. Such conversations are difficult, and at times, piercing (尖銳的). However, they are crucial for the growth of civil society. To prematurely halt such conversations by imposing an arbitrary interpretation on any satirical content can obscure the development of an informed public capable of understanding and embracing opposite opinions.

Moreover, while the presentation of Headliner might have upset some individuals, it is important to remember that "satire only reminds us of the sad state of affairs; it doesn’t create it, it can’t mock what doesn’t exist", as eloquently articulated by Sophia McClennen and Remy Maisel in their book Is Satire Saving Our Nation? (Palgrave 2014). In some of the episodes of Headliner, the host made fun of the police for holding more masks than most other government departments. Such statistics are available from several media sources and were confirmed by a spokesperson from the police earlier. By making fun of it, Headliner held the respective government department(s) accountable — a professional duty of the media. Whether or not the audience agrees with the judgement of the host is entirely their choice — one that can be freely expressed.

As technology becomes more and more accessible, the production of satire is not limited to any institutions or individuals. Citizens with different political stances have long been satirising their immediate reality in various forms across social media and personal channels. The diversity of satire shows, as well as general programming, creates a healthy rivalry among perspectives and a spectrum for the audience to choose from. Headliner is one of the very few satire shows remaining in public broadcasting. Censoring it sets an alarming precedent. Even if you are not a fan, it is probably to our benefit to defend it together. In doing so, we defend the collective space to dismiss accumulating frustrations through a little laugh and bickering — something that the city is in dire need of.

