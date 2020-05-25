Editorial : National security legislation

Owing to the pandemic, this year's "Two Sessions" were convened two months later than usual. The issue of how Hong Kong should safeguard national security is one of the focuses. The work report of the Standing Committee of the Political Consultative Conference says that over the next year efforts will be made to put "One Country, Two Systems" on a stable and sustainable path and that it "unwaveringly supports efforts to perfect the systems and mechanisms concerning the SAR government, the constitution and the implementation of the Basic Law". In this year's National People's Congress, the fifth item on the agenda is exactly the deliberations on the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress' proposal to "establish legal systems and mechanisms for Hong Kong to safeguard national security". It is expected that the congress will authorise the Standing Committee to enact laws to implement national security. The legislation will cover the prohibition of secession from and subversion of the central government, foreign interference and terrorism. Details of the legislation have yet to be announced. However, it is certain that the central government taking direct action to settle the matter of national security, which has been discussed for so many years, will not be a good thing for Hong Kong or the central government. For a certain period of time, tensions in Hong Kong could rise.

Article 23 of the Basic Law states that Hong Kong shall enact laws on its own to prohibit any act of treason, secession, sedition, subversion against the Central People's Government or theft of state secrets. However, owing to all kinds of historical and political reasons, Hong Kong has not enacted the legislation. Several years ago, there were suggestions that the mainland's national security law should be placed into Annex III of the Basic Law in accordance with Article 18 of the Basic Law so as to introduce the law into Hong Kong directly and safeguard "One Country". All sides generally believed that that would not be a good choice, and that the best way to handle the matter would be for Hong Kong to enact the law on its own at an opportune moment, as that would mean a smaller impact on "Two Systems". What came unexpected was that Hong Kong's situation would take such a sharp turn for the worse over the past two years. Everything that all sides do not want to happen has happened. During the Fourth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China last year, it was stressed that the framework of "One Country, Two Systems" should be perfected. There was specific mention of the creation of sound "legal systems and mechanisms for execution" to protect national security. That foretold that the central government had changed its mind, so much so that it would not wait for Hong Kong to enact Article 23 legislation itself.

"One Country, Two Systems" is dialectical. Both "One Country" and "Two Systems" are important. It is necessary to safeguard national security and to protect fundamental human rights and liberty. Now that the National People's Congress is about to act on its own to tackle the issue of national security legislation in Hong Kong, Hong Kong people are inevitably on tenterhooks having no idea how the central government will balance the two.

明報社評2020.05.22：人大出手國安立法 何去何從港人忐忑

全國政協和人大會議（下稱「兩會」）在北京舉行，今年人大會議其中一項議程，是討論授權人大常委會，就國家安全在香港實施進行立法。根據《基本法》，香港應自行立法禁止叛國、顛覆或分裂國家等行為，這背後有兩層含意，一是香港有憲制責任維護「一國」保障國安，二是希望本着「兩制」原則處理，現在由人大親自出手，對中央對香港都不是理想選擇。

今年「兩會」受疫情影響，遲了兩個月召開，香港維護國家安全問題，成為今次會議一個重點。全國政協常委會工作報告提到，未來一年會圍繞推動一國兩制行穩致遠，「堅定支持完善特區與憲法和《基本法》實施相關的制度和機制」。今年全國人大議程，第5項正是審議人大常委會提請制訂「建立香港維護國家安全的法律制度和執行機制」，預料會議將授權人大常委會，就國家安全在香港實施進行立法，範圍包括禁止分裂國家丶顛覆中央政府丶外國干預及恐怖主義行為。有關議案細節有待公布，然而可以肯定的是，香港立法維護國家安全問題討論多年，最終變成中央直接出手，這對香港和中央都不是好事。未來一段時間，香港局勢可能更趨緊張。

《基本法》第23條列明，香港應自行立法禁止任何叛國、分裂國家、煽動叛亂、顛覆中央政府及竊取國家機密的行為，然而基於種種歷史和政治原因，香港一直未有完成立法。數年前，有人提出根據《基本法》第18條，將內地《國安法》放入《基本法》附件三，直接將法例引入香港，維護「一國」，各方普遍認為這並非好選擇，由香港在合適時機自行立法，仍是最佳處理，可以減少對「兩制」的衝擊。未料過去兩年香港局勢急轉直下，各方原先最不希望出現的情况一一發生。去年中共第十九屆四中全會，強調完善「一國兩制」制度體系，特別提到要建立健全特區維護國安的「法律制度和執行機制」，其實已預告中央盤算有變，不會再等香港23條立法。

一國兩制是矛盾綜合體，既講一國，亦要講兩制。國家安全既要維護，基本人權自由亦須得到保障，現在人大直接出手處理香港維護國安立法，港人不知中央如何平衡兩者，難免忐忑不安。

■Glossary

生字

unwaveringly : in a way that does not change or become weaker in any way

perfect : to make sth perfect or as good as you can

on tenterhooks : very anxious or excited while you are waiting to find out sth or see what will happen