Editorial：Tsai Ing-wen's inauguration

The cross-strait situation is complex because the crux of the matter lies with the US. As Sino-US rivalry is intensifying, Washington is playing the ''Taiwan card'' even more recklessly. It also hinges on the US's operations behind closed doors whether Taiwan can keep its allies. Tsai said that she would actively seek to participate in international organisations. Whether she can get her wish also depends on the level of support from Washington. In recent years, the US has avoided the ''one China'' stance but kept upgrading US-Taiwan relations, giving the impression that it is playing a ''double recognition'' game. US warships have sailed through the Taiwan Strait repeatedly, while US and Taiwan officials have been visiting each other at higher levels and with increasingly ''officialised'' arrangements. When Tsai was sworn in yesterday (May 20), US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a congratulatory statement in a high-profile manner. That was the first time a US Secretary of State had openly congratulated a Taiwanese President's inauguration. The political overtones are extraordinary.

While former Taiwanese President Chen Shui-bian was regarded by Washington as a troublemaker, times are different now. In recent years, Sino-US relations have shifted from cooperation to full-on confrontation. There is talk about the possibility of war not only on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, but also in the US. Washington, which supports the Tsai administration, has not stopped using the Taiwan issue to flirt with Beijing's bottom line, while the Taiwan authorities have also been cooperating with the US in its policy towards China. However, as long as China and the US are not facing a showdown, Washington will not dare pursue such a policy at full throttle. Take the recent World Health Assembly. Though the US had been motivating its allies to support Taiwan's participation, it was reluctant to submit a formal request to the World Health Organisation. The matter ended with the Taiwanese authorities protesting to the WHO against its refusal to invite Taiwan to the assembly. Beijing's red lines are clear. If Taiwan seeks independence, war will definitely ensue. It is questionable whether Washington will throw its weight behind Taiwan when that happens. Tsai must act with prudence.

Before Tsai became President, she had proposed amending the constitution so as to dissolve the Examination Yuan and Control Yuan and lowering the threshold for constitutional amendments. The coming four years will give her opportunities to do so. Recently, a number of pro-independence groups have demanded that Tsai amend the constitution to push for Taiwan's ''legal independence'' and remove frameworks and clauses about ''one China'' in the constitution. In her speech Tsai said that the Legislative Yuan would set up a constitutional amendment committee for discussion of the political system, civil rights and various issues concerning the reform of the constitution. But at the same time she stressed that the constitutional amendment required a universal consensus, and at the moment she would only focus on the civil rights of those reaching 18 years of age as the ''first step''. This ''first step'' is not very controversial. What Beijing is paying close attention to is what the next step will be.

The pandemic has brought changes to the international arena. If Washington misjudges the situation in the belief that it can weaken China by virtue of the Taiwan issue but underestimates the risk of war triggered by Taiwan's independence, the situation on the Taiwan Strait could make a sharp turn for the worse in the coming years.

明報社評 2020.05.21：兩岸關係歷史轉折點 看蔡英文更要看美國

台灣「520」就職典禮，蔡英文宣誓展開第二個總統任期。國際形勢風起雲湧，中美鬥爭愈演愈烈，台海成為衝突熱點，蔡英文就職演講，兩岸關係表述未有新說法，隻字未提「九二共識」，兩岸冰霜難融，僵局無望打破。

兩岸形勢複雜，關鍵在於美國因素。中美鬥爭白熱化，華府變本加厲打「台灣牌」，台北能否保住現有「邦交國」，也得看美國幕後操作。蔡英文表示，今後會積極尋求參與國際組織，能否如願取決於華府支持力度。近年華府避談「一中」立場，同時不斷提升美台關係，隱然在搞「雙重承認」，美軍艦艇多次駛經台海，美台官員互訪層次愈來愈高，安排愈來愈「官式化」。蔡英文昨天宣誓就職，美國國務卿蓬佩奧高調發聲明祝賀，是美國國務卿首度公開祝賀台灣總統就職，政治意義更是非比尋常。

當年陳水扁總統曾被華府視為麻煩製造者，此一時彼一時，近年中美關係由合作走向全面對抗，無論兩岸還是美國，不時有人談論戰爭的可能。華府支持蔡英文政府，利用台灣問題不斷打擦邊球挑戰北京，台北當局也配合美國的對華政策，不過中美一日未到全面攤牌地步，華府亦未敢去盡，以剛過去的世衛大會為例，美國不斷發動盟友支持台灣參與大會，卻又不願出頭正式向世衛提案，事情最終以台北當局向世衛遞信抗議未獲邀請與會作結。北京紅線清晰，台灣獨立必釀戰爭，屆時華府會否力挺卻成疑問，蔡英文必須審慎行事。

蔡英文未當上總統前，已主張修憲廢除考監兩院，以及降低修憲門檻，今後4年是實現願望的機會。連日來，多個台獨團體紛紛要求蔡英文修憲推動「法理台獨」，去除憲法「一個中國」相關架構和條文。蔡英文演說提到，立法院將成立修憲委員會，就「制度、人民權利、各項憲政改革議題」等展開討論，惟同時強調修憲仰賴全民「形成共識」，目前只會先針對朝野有共識的18歲公民權，作為修憲提案「第一步」。這個「第一步」爭議不大，北京密切留意的是下一步為何。

疫情導致國際環境出現變化，如果華府錯判形勢，認為可以利用台灣問題打擊中國，低估台獨引爆戰爭風險，未來數年台海形勢有可能急轉直下。

■Glossary（生字）

inauguration：a special ceremony at which a new public official or leader is introduced or a building or organisation is officially opened

tinderbox：a place or situation that is dangerous and where there could suddenly be a lot of fighting or problems

ensue：to happen after or as a result of another event