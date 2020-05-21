Word Puzzle

1. The top of a mountain or high hill; there is a famous one on Hong Kong Island.

6. A person who deceives others by speaking untruths.

7. A sort of river fish that has the shape of a long tube.

8. To boast a lot about one's own achievements, like a noisy bird, perhaps.

10. To exchange one thing for another.

12. Each of two: "There are two roads to our college: _______ are very busy."

14. More than often, less than always: a _____ deal.

16. To do something wrong, to make a mistake.

17. One more time: "If you didn't hear what I said, I will tell you _______ again."

18. A question word; use it if you want to know the time of an event.

■Clues Down

2. As long in time as anyone can imagine: for _____ more.

3. Past tense of a verb meaning to have an exact memory of something.

4. Problems, wrongs, health worries that make life difficult; possibly, but not only, medical.

5. The noise of a small amount of water falling regularly onto a hard surface.

9. There is no time left to do something: you might say "We have run _______ of time."

11. The question word that refers to people, not things or animals.

12. To arrange to have a seat in a theatre, or on a plane, or a room in a hotel.

13. The back lower part of a shoe.

14. To become larger in size, importance, value etc.

15. To flow evenly but slowly from a narrow opening.

■by David Foulds