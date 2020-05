名人教英文：To get out of hand 無法控制

萊婭:我從此不會再去快樂島酒吧了。

Umut: Why's that? I often go there. I quite like it.

烏穆特:為什麼?我很喜歡這家酒吧,也經常去。

Leia: Well I went there yesterday evening for a quiet drink with Jake.

萊婭:昨夜我和傑克去那裏,想安安靜靜喝杯酒。

Umut: So?

烏穆特:那又怎樣?

Leia: Well after about an hour an argument started about football between two guys at the bar. Then it got really heated and one of them punched the other.

萊婭:我們坐下約一小時之後,有兩個人就因足球賽事吵起來,愈吵愈激烈,一人還動手打對方。

Umut: Oh no. I've never seen anything like that there. What happened next?

烏穆特:哎呀,這樣的事,我在那裏從沒見過,後來怎樣?

Leia: Well, they started fighting and other people joined in and it got out of hand, completely out of hand — chairs were flying, glasses smashed. It was awful.

萊婭:兩人打起來,其他人也加入,無法控制,完全無法控制,一時椅子亂飛,酒瓶打破,情况十分可怕。

Umut: What did you do?

烏穆特:那你們怎樣?

Leia: Jake and I got out as fast as we could and as we did we could hear the police car sirens in the distance.

萊婭:我和傑克連忙離去,離去時,聽見遠處有警車號笛聲。

Umut: The barman must have called them. They're going to lose a lot of custom when people get to hear about this.

烏穆特:一定是酒保報警。這消息傳開,他們恐怕會生意大減。

Get out of hand 直譯是「不復在掌握之中」,意思就是「再也難以控制」,說人或事物都可以,例如:①If you are not firm enough with this child, he will get out of hand when he is older(對這孩子,不嚴一點,他長大些就難以約束了)。②Things are getting out of hand, and there is nothing we can do(事情愈來愈難控制,而我們束手無策)。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文,著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。