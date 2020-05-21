名人教英文：To get out of hand 無法控制

萊婭：我從此不會再去快樂島酒吧了。

Umut: Why's that? I often go there. I quite like it.

烏穆特：為什麼？我很喜歡這家酒吧，也經常去。

Leia: Well I went there yesterday evening for a quiet drink with Jake.

萊婭：昨夜我和傑克去那裏，想安安靜靜喝杯酒。

Umut: So?

烏穆特：那又怎樣？

Leia: Well after about an hour an argument started about football between two guys at the bar. Then it got really heated and one of them punched the other.

萊婭：我們坐下約一小時之後，有兩個人就因足球賽事吵起來，愈吵愈激烈，一人還動手打對方。

Umut: Oh no. I've never seen anything like that there. What happened next?

烏穆特：哎呀，這樣的事，我在那裏從沒見過，後來怎樣？

Leia: Well, they started fighting and other people joined in and it got out of hand, completely out of hand — chairs were flying, glasses smashed. It was awful.

萊婭：兩人打起來，其他人也加入，無法控制，完全無法控制，一時椅子亂飛，酒瓶打破，情况十分可怕。

Umut: What did you do?

烏穆特：那你們怎樣？

Leia: Jake and I got out as fast as we could and as we did we could hear the police car sirens in the distance.

萊婭：我和傑克連忙離去，離去時，聽見遠處有警車號笛聲。

Umut: The barman must have called them. They're going to lose a lot of custom when people get to hear about this.

烏穆特：一定是酒保報警。這消息傳開，他們恐怕會生意大減。

Get out of hand 直譯是「不復在掌握之中」，意思就是「再也難以控制」，說人或事物都可以，例如：①If you are not firm enough with this child, he will get out of hand when he is older（對這孩子，不嚴一點，他長大些就難以約束了）。②Things are getting out of hand, and there is nothing we can do（事情愈來愈難控制，而我們束手無策）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。