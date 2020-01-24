Editorial : Vaccines and independent investigation

With the world facing the challenge of a pandemic unseen in a century, this year's WHA has become a platform for world leaders to discuss how to fight the pandemic. In President Xi's speech, he announced that he would offer US$2 billion of international aid within two years to support developing nations' fight against the pandemic and the restoration of their economic and social development. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron suggested that the European Union establish a fund of 500 billion euros to combat the pandemic and prop up the markets in order to help the heavily hit nations in the union. The Secretary-General of the United Nations reiterated that the WHO is irreplaceable. Merkel also stressed the need to ensure that the WHO has enough funding. However, the disagreements between China and the US made the WHA quite emotionally charged.

There were two issues that attracted the most attention in this year's WHA. One was vaccines, and the other was a review of the handling of the pandemic. Both of these issues have to do with the diplomatic struggle. Vaccine development involves three stages. The clinical trial in the first stage is about ensuring safety. It is the next two stages that are of crucial importance. There were more than a hundred research projects on vaccines against COVID-19, but only eight of them have made it to the second stage. Chinese research teams are responsible for four of them. Two of them are related to the United States, while one of them is spearheaded by Oxford University. The remaining one is a collaboration between Germany, China and the US. Several teams have expressed confidence that the vaccines will be in production by the end of this year. It is highly questionable whether the process will be that smooth. Even if vaccines can be produced at top speed, how to distribute them will be a big question.

During the WHA, all of the 194 nations agreed unanimously to conduct an "independent investigation" into the handling of the pandemic around the globe. This is another focus of the WHA. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the WHO would choose the earliest appropriate moment to initiate an objective, independent and comprehensive review, learn the lesson and come up with suggestions. Objectively speaking, the human race has failed miserably facing the novel coronavirus, as reflected by the accumulated number of confirmed cases and deaths around the world. Around the world, there is not a place that has done a perfect job of combatting the pandemic. It is necessary for the WHO and governments around the world to conduct a review. What is really complex is that Washington is trying to politicise the review and shift blame onto others to conceal its failures.

Zhong Nanshan, an authority on disease control in mainland China, has said in a recent interview with foreign media that when the disease broke out early this year in Wuhan, some local officials did not tell the truth. However, since the central government began to play a leading role in the handling of the pandemic in late January, the official figures have been accurate. The central authorities also emphasise that they have been relaying information to the WHO and countries concerned in an open, transparent and responsible manner by, for example, publishing the genome sequence at the earliest moment.

For Beijing, supporting multilateral cooperation in Europe and taking part in international investigations actively is, to a certain extent, the only choice at this stage.

明報社評2020.05.20：世衛大會關注疫苗 獨立調查中美較勁

一連兩天的世界衛生大會閉幕，中國國家主席習近平、德國總理默克爾等多國領袖均有視像發言，然而在疫情最嚴重的美國，總統特朗普不僅未有亮相，甚至擺出杯葛態度。

全球面對百年不遇疫情挑戰，今屆世衛大會成為各國領袖共商抗疫平台。國家主席習近平發表講話，宣布兩年內提供20億美元國際援助，支持發展中國家抗疫及恢復經濟社會發展；德國總理默克爾和法國總統馬克龍則建議，歐盟將成立5000億歐元抗疫救市基金，協助區內重災國復興。聯合國秘書長重申世衛無可取代，默克爾亦強調要確保世衛有資金，可是中美紛爭卻給大會增添不少火藥味。

今次世衛大會，有兩個議題最受關注，一是疫苗，一是檢討疫情處理，兩者均牽涉國際角力。疫苗研究分三階段，首階段臨牀試驗只是確認安全度，之後兩階段才是關鍵。全球COVID-19疫苗研究項目逾百，現時僅得8項進入第二階段臨牀試驗，中國研究團隊佔其四，另有兩個項目與美國有關、一個由英國牛津大學牽頭，最後則是德中美三邊合作項目。多支團隊均稱有信心年底前投產，能否如此順利仍是一大疑問；就算火速製成疫苗，分配也是一大問題。

與會194國一致同意就全球疫情處理「獨立調查」，是今次世衛大會另一焦點，譚德塞表示會在「最早合適時機」，啟動公正、獨立和全面評估，汲取教訓提供建議。平情而論，面對新冠病毒，人類一敗塗地，各地累計確診數字和死亡人數是一個反映指標。放眼全球，沒有地方抗疫完美，世衛和各地政府都有必要檢討。問題真正複雜之處，在於華府欲將檢討問題政治化，諉過於人掩飾抗疫失敗。

內地抗疫權威鍾南山最近接受外媒訪問，提到年初武漢爆疫，有地方官員沒有說真話，然而中央1月下旬開始主導應對疫情後，官方數據都正確無誤。內地中央部門亦強調，一直本着公開透明負責任態度，及時向世衛及相關國家通報手上資料，包括第一時間發布病毒基因序列信息。

對北京來說，現階段支持歐洲多邊合作，積極參與國際調查工作，某程度亦是唯一選擇。

■Glossary

生字

conclude : to come to an end

spearhead : to lead an attack or organised action

relay : to receive and send on information, news, etc. to sb