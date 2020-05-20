Study Abroad：My choice 1

I applied for *PPE in the UK but I am not so sure it is exactly what I want to study. The UK system places a heavy emphasis on specialisation, which would make the student very well-versed in their subject but it would be a disaster if they are actually ill-suited to it.

On the other hand, the US system is very flexible and most students don't declare their major until the second year. In addition, you will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of subjects in a way that is not possible at a secondary school. For example, Cornell offers over 4,000 different courses from its different schools and faculties. Wine tasting is a course, snowboarding is a PE class, so is Tango and Salsa... What more could you want? Thanks to the quarantine, I have started learning coding and computer science, something I could potentially major in. At Cornell, I could start from scratch and I wouldn't just have to choose one subject; I could double major, major and minor, or major and have two minors, in any subject I want. I could go as deep or as broad as I please and my degree will be tailor-made by me. Moreover, times are changing faster than ever, one job for life is no longer going to be the norm, which is where maintaining a certain flexibility and breadth will be beneficial...

*Philosophy, Politics and Economics, a prestigious course at Oxford

■Writer's Profile

Alice has been boarding in the UK for more than five years and is currently applying for British and American universities. A lover of languages, she studies French, Japanese, Latin, Ancient Greek, etc.

