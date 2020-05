Ask & Learn聞問切：披風和手套（下）

To throw down the gloves 是挑戰,to hang up the gloves 是放棄,此外還有 to take off the gloves,或作 with gloves off、the gloves are (coming) off 等。

戴上拳套可把拳頭殺傷力減低,脫下就可毫無保留地釋放殺傷力,故此慣用語形容做事用盡方法,不留情面。

例如父親向來對兒子諄諄善誘,從不責罵,但見孩子愈來愈不聽話,決定改變態度:All right, the gloves are coming off. From now on, I will take away your phone unless you do your laundry and tidy up your room.

