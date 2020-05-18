Ask & Learn聞問切：披風和手套（下）

To throw down the gloves 是挑戰，to hang up the gloves 是放棄，此外還有 to take off the gloves，或作 with gloves off、the gloves are (coming) off 等。

戴上拳套可把拳頭殺傷力減低，脫下就可毫無保留地釋放殺傷力，故此慣用語形容做事用盡方法，不留情面。

例如父親向來對兒子諄諄善誘，從不責罵，但見孩子愈來愈不聽話，決定改變態度：All right, the gloves are coming off. From now on, I will take away your phone unless you do your laundry and tidy up your room.

