【明報專訊】Teddy's goldfish are missing. All that's left is the empty bowl. I'd say he has a mystery on his hands. "This is more than a mystery," he cried. "This smells of murder!" "Actually, it smells of nothing more sinister than a hungry cat having a midday snack," Chadwick answered. In this case, smell of means to indicate or suggest something and usually something bad! "I still say this whole business smells of a great tragedy!" Teddy wailed (大發牢騷).