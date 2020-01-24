Mona's Musings : How not to kill a lost insect

Such deaths are pitiful instances of nature being confused by artificial creations. Night-flying insects navigate by keeping a constant angle to the moonlight, thereby maintaining a stable flying path. Mistaking the light bulb as a natural source, these insects attempt to use it as a compass, only to find that it emits light in all directions. Unable to keep the angle constant, the insect ends up in an infinite cycle around the bulb, exhausting itself in the end.

Rather than killing it, there are many ways to show the insect the door from your house. Switch the light in question off for a moment and open the window wide. Once the outside seems brighter than the inside of your house, the insect, by instinct, would leave and chase the next light source. Sometimes, when you resume the indoor light, you may find the insect on the floor. Examine carefully to see if it still moves a little. If yes, the creature is simply too tired to leave the house. Gently deport it by sliding a piece of paper underneath it and take it to the window. Of course, the survival rate is rather low on such instances. But it is still worth trying. All things considered, installing mosquito nets on your windows before the storm season is probably the panacea for your insect problems, as well as unnecessary casualties throughout the summer.

