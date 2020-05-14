Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】■Clues Across
2. When scores or other achievements are equal you might say they are _____.
6. Abbreviation for a mathematical (trigonometric) function: the cosine.
7. To scatter seed on soil so that plants will grow.
9. An Australian bird, non-flyer, long legs, like an ostrich but not so big.
11. The skin of an animal from which leather can be made.
■Clues Down
1. Per person: "They can have two cakes ______."
3. A person watching television screen displays.
4. Abbreviation for a large part of northern Hong Kong.
5. Gave out for people to use.
8. To move by rising into the air as far as you can; kangaroos do it well.
10. Abbreviation for a measurement of acidity in water.