Word Puzzle

2. When scores or other achievements are equal you might say they are _____.

6. Abbreviation for a mathematical (trigonometric) function: the cosine.

7. To scatter seed on soil so that plants will grow.

9. An Australian bird, non-flyer, long legs, like an ostrich but not so big.

11. The skin of an animal from which leather can be made.

■Clues Down

1. Per person: "They can have two cakes ______."

3. A person watching television screen displays.

4. Abbreviation for a large part of northern Hong Kong.

5. Gave out for people to use.

8. To move by rising into the air as far as you can; kangaroos do it well.

10. Abbreviation for a measurement of acidity in water.

■by David Foulds