名人教英文：To keep in the loop 使了解內情

傑里：嘉年華會的準備工作，你做得怎樣？我一個月前着手宣傳，反應看來很不錯。

Linda: Well, it's so far so good I think. Not every organisation we've contacted to run a float has replied yet but I'm reasonably confident they will all come on board.

琳達：準備工作到目前都可說順利。我們邀請辦遊行花車的機構，有些還未示覆，但我頗有信心各機構都會參加。

Jarry: What about security and safety arrangements?

傑里：保安與防險措施怎樣？

Linda: I've just heard from the police and they are happy with things so far.

琳達：我剛剛收到警方通知，說至今一切都滿意。

Jarry: What about the entertainment, the music and the amusements?

傑里：娛樂、音樂、遊藝等怎樣？

Linda: There is still quite a lot to do, but I don't foresee any problems.

琳達：還有不少工夫要做，但應不會有問題。

Jarry: Look I'm going away for a few days but I would like to be kept up to date with how things are going, so could you please keep me in the loop.

傑里：我得離開幾天，但希望繼續知道事情的最新進展，你可以通知我吧。

Linda: Of course. I've got your smartphone number so that'll be no problem.

琳達：當然可以。我有你的智能手機號碼，通知你方便得很。

Loop 是「圈」。In the loop 的 loop，或說是指軍隊中的 command-and-control feedback loop（指揮及控制回報圈），即軍官向士兵下命令、士兵向軍官回報情况的制度。引伸其義，in the loop（在圈中）是「了解內情」，out of the loop（在圈外）是「不了解內情」。例如：①The staff should be kept in the loop to make sure that the management board's decisions are properly carried out（職員須獲告知情况，以便理事會的決策能夠妥善執行）。②I have been out of the loop for a while and do not know how things have developed（我不與其事有一段時間了，不知道事情現在怎樣）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。