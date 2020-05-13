Music to Your Ears：A soulful song

Released in 2013, "Youth" by the UK indie band Daughter is a powerful ode to complicated times. Mandy Li (M) is from Jockey Club Ti-I College. She was a vocalist of UNIQ who performed at last year's English Band Showcase. I (Q) discussed the song with her.

Q: Why is this song meaningful to you?

M: I really like the lyric "And if you're still bleeding, you're the lucky ones, 'Cause most of our feelings, they are dead, and they are gone." I believe that every single one of us has surely tasted the bitter pill of life but choosing to get back into the battlefield is what gives life meaning. The song reminds me to stay strong through those heartbreaking lyrics. There were definitely some periods in my life when I felt hopeless because of failures on the road to my dream. In those darkest periods, we all tend to escape from reality and search for meaningless fun.

But being a hypochondriac (疑病症患者) of life is never a way out. Bleeding, crumbling and falling apart are the gifts of life, reminding us that we are all human and we are not flawless. All we have to do is just stand up after falling again and again. Life moves on and wounds heal. I believe reaching our goals gives you the meaning of life, and that's why people fight for their dreams at all cost. That's the ultimate happiness.

Q: How does singing or performing make you a better person?

M: To be honest, forming a band was never my desire. Singing was just one of my hobbies and I had never expected to perform in front of an audience. However, I started to recognise that I can be expressive in singing, and lyrics could put a voice to my thoughts and feelings. When standing on the stage the atmosphere is magical, and it is like the only moment for me to shine where everybody else remains silent and appreciates my voice. That is the time that I am truly in love with performing. These experiences make me more mature and ambitious facing opportunities in life. Life is like a performance and it is just as joyful as a show. Just fuse into the music and enjoy life!

◆'Youth' (extracts)

Link to the song: www.youtube.com/watch?v=2QT5eGHCJdE

Shadows settle on the place, that you left

Our minds are troubled by the emptiness

Destroy the middle, it's a waste of time

From the perfect start to the finish line

And if you're still breathing, you're the lucky ones

'Cause most of us are heaving through corrupted lungs

Setting fire to our insides for fun

Collecting names of the lovers that went wrong

The lovers that went wrong

We are the reckless

We are the wild youth

Chasing visions of our futures

One day we'll reveal the truth

That one will die before he gets there ...

Collecting pictures from the flood that wrecked our home

It was a flood that wrecked this

And you caused it ...

Well I've lost it all, I'm just a silhouette

A lifeless face that you'll soon forget

My eyes are damp from the words you left

Ringing in my head, when you broke my chest ...

But I'm forever missing him ...

■Glossary生字

melancholic 憂鬱的

encapsulate 概括了

wreck 破壞

silhouette 剪影

■Quiz動手做

Circle the correct answers.

1. The song captures how ( the poor / the elderly / the young ) feel nowadays.

2. Mandy used to have mental disorders. ( True / False / Not given )

3. Mandy used to feel hopeless. ( True / False / Not given )

■By Michael Agopsowicz Veteran Secondary NET

Chairperson of HK Schools English Band Showcase

FB/IG: mrmichaelteacher

Audio: link.mingpao.com/60979.htm