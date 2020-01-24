Australian in HK : UK, US, Brazil: how leaders failed Covid-19 test

Even though the US reported its first Covid-19 case on January 21, Donald Trump not only took six weeks to begin fighting the virus; for some time he even described Covid-19 reports as "fake news".

Even though Covid-19 had claimed thousands of lives in his country, Brazil's President Bolsonaro just said "So what?"

No wonder that the US has the greatest number of Covid-19 deaths in the world, the UK the greatest number in Europe and Brazil the greatest number in South America.

Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

Website: www.v2catholic.com

E-mail: jdwomi@gmail.com

audio link.mingpao.com/15210.htm