John Larrysson's Column：Somebody and Someone

However the rule is that no two words in English have exactly the same meaning. Synonyms have slight differences. For example: warm and hot are synonyms; one is milder than the other. Also aroma and smell are synonyms and mean the same thing, but aroma suggests something pleasant, whereas smell can be anything wonderful or horrible. There is no rule preventing one from using aroma for a bad smell, but it would seem strange, because the word is not commonly used that way.

Both someone and somebody mean a person who isn't known or named. Sometimes native speakers claim that someone is slightly more formal than somebody, but the difference is too small to be meaningful. There is a tendency in British English to use the word somebody more often in spoken rather than written English. Still the difference is negligible.

The difference is that the word somebody is occasionally used to refer to "A person of some note, consequence, or importance." (OED) So a child might say, "I want to be a somebody" when asked about when they grow up. They mean that they want to be a person that is important. The problem is that when I look for real life examples, I still find both someone and somebody alternately used for the same hypothetical person of importance. For example in the poem, I want to be a somebody, the words somebody and someone are interchanged. (https://allpoetry.com/poem/14768458-I-want-to-be-a-somebody--by-casse)

So against all expectation it seems that these two words are actually perfect synonyms. They are the same word. We are not supposed to have perfect synonyms in English. So English breaks another rule.

