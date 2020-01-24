A Book Explorer's Odyssey : Three crime novels

Historical reasons aside, crime fiction also makes excellent reads. A good writer mesmerises you through a labyrinth of clues and red herrings (錯誤線索), before revealing the villain in a way that makes you in awe of the criminal's ingenuity, which is the writer's intellectual prowess. Throughout the work their breadth of knowledge — chemistry, history or philosophy — is on full display. In fact, I would argue that very often these thrillers — aptly called page turners — offer an even better route to learning English than what is known as "highbrow" literature. So in this issue allow me to share some of the crime novels I have stumbled upon. You might have enjoyed some of them already, but if you have not I hope you will as much as I did.

Just One Look

by Harlan Coben

A meeting between a hitman and an Assistant Attorney General, the mysterious disappearance of a family man, a concert stampede that happened decades ago — what is the connection between them? This book, like many other works by Harlan Coben, plunges you into a nightmarish vortex of rapidly happening events early on. The moment you finish it when dawn breaks, the nightmare is over, but an aftertaste of surreal mystery lingers.

Gone Girl

by Gillian Flynn

This book opens with some very fine prose: "When I think of my wife, I always think of her head. The shape of it, to begin with. The very first time I saw her, it was the back of the head I saw, and there was something lovely about it, the angles of it. Like a shiny, hard corn kernel or a riverbed fossil. She had what the Victorians would call a finely shaped head. You could imagine the skull quite easily." These might sound words from the most tender-hearted husband, but what follows is a tale of distrust, intrigue and crime. A New York Times best seller, it was adapted into a movie starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike.

The Bone Collector

by Jeffery Deaver

This is my favourite of the three. Though it was published in 1997, it was only recently that I was able to read it. It features Lincoln Rhyme, a detective who is rendered quadriplegic (四肢癱瘓) by an accident, as its protagonist and revolves around a string of murders in which the murderer displays a morbid fascination with the victim's bones. What set this apart is the author's unrivalled breadth of knowledge about chemistry (even though he is a law graduate), the suspense and the eerie ways the crimes are perpetuated. Like Gone Girl, the book was turned into a Hollywood blockbuster. But the adaptation, starring Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie, received mixed reviews from critics.

■Writer's Profile

Life is a voyage, yet Terence Yip (葉凱楓) feels that a book finished is a safe journey back to Ithaca. He reviews books for Ming Pao.

