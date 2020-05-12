Editorial : Charles Li's departure

Indeed Charles Li has persisted in introducing Weighted Voting Rights into Hong Kong's stock market. He did not give up despite repeated setbacks between 2013 and 2015, and ultimately he succeeded in this effort, paving the way for Xiaomi, Meituan and Alibaba to go public in Hong Kong one after another and opening a path of return for "Chinese Concepts Stocks" currently listed in the US. The reform also brought in biotechnological companies that had yet to turn a profit to go public in Hong Kong. Now there are 16 of them. Time will tell whether a successful drug company will be incubated. However, these companies, commonly referred to as "B-share" companies, are already being sought after by capital one after another, creating the conditions for Hong Kong to draw investors familiar with medical technology and researchers.

As for the launch of Shanghai Connect and Shenzhen Connect, Charles Li's contribution was indisputable. However, officials from the Hong Kong Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau also vigorously concerned themselves with the matter. Furthermore, the linking and connection between the financial markets of China and Hong Kong is the big trend. Huge amounts of international capital have entered mainland China via the linkage and connection, bringing about the inclusion of A shares and the mainland's bond markets into international financial market indices. Currently the two Connects account for nearly 20% of the daily turnover. This is a result achieved by HKEX under Charles Li's leadership.

In early 2016 HKEX adopted a new logo, in which the letter "X" is made up of two back-to-back "Cs". The red "C" in the left represents the Chinese market, while the blue "C" in the right represents the connections to the international markets. HKEX's positioning is such that it should bring Chinese corporations and investors and their foreign counterparts together at HKEX, i.e. Hong Kong.

Early this year HKEX announced a three-year plan between 2019 and 2021. There was one diagram that visualised the strategic vision. There were two red circles to the left of the concentric circles representing Chinese capital and China-related assets. The two blue circles on the right represented global capital and global assets.

Charles Li began his career as an investment banker. Commentators say that he has a penchant for "big deals". There are people on the inside who believe that he might not have focused on the internal management of HKEX. Many people speculate that Li's departure was triggered by allegations of the acceptance of advantages involving Eugene Yeoh, former Co-Head of HKEX's IPO Vetting Team. Even one such scandal is too many. HKEX's new leadership should seriously rectify the loopholes of its internal monitoring mechanism so that Hong Kong's established reputation as an international financial centre will not be tarnished again. This might be the task even more urgent than the exploration of new markets and new business.

明報社評2020.05.11：港交所易帥策略不變 邁向國際化內外遇阻

港交所行政總裁李小加上周突然請辭，股價連續兩天下挫，反映市場對李小加離任感到憂慮。

李小加對引進同股不同權（WVR）股份上市確有一份堅持，2013至2015年屢屢碰壁之後，仍不放棄，終於在2018年成功爭取，使小米、美團及阿里巴巴先後能來港上市，更為現在美國掛牌的中概股開出一條回歸之路。該次上市改革，同時引進未賺錢的生物科技公司來港上市，至今已有16家，能否從中孕育成功的醫藥企業，仍有待時間驗證，但這批俗稱B股的公司已紛紛獲資金追捧，令香港有條件吸引熟悉醫藥科技的投資者及研究人員。

至於滬深港股通的推出，李小加當然功不可沒，但港府財經事務及庫務局官員當年亦有高度介入，而且中港兩地金融市場互聯互通是大勢所趨，大量國際資金因為互聯互通進入內地，促成A股及中國內地債市加入多個國際金融市場指數。現時港股通日均成交已佔整體成交近兩成，這些都是李小加領軍之下港交所取得的成績。

2016年初港交所公布改用新標誌，一個「X」字由兩個相反方向的「C」字組成，左邊紅色那個C代表中國市場，右邊藍色那個C代表國際市場，港交所的定位就是要讓中國的企業、投資者，跟外國的企業、投資者，在港交所、亦即是在香港互相融通。

港交所今年初公布2019至2021年的3年計劃，一幅圖說明了這戰略願景。同心圓的兩邊，左邊是紅色的兩個圓形，分別是中國資金及中國相關資產；右邊是藍色的兩個圓形，分別是全球資金及全球相關資產。

李小加出身投資銀行，業界評論都說他愛做「大刁」，而有多位熟悉內情人士都認為他可能輕忽了港交所的內部管理。不少人揣測上市部首次公開招股審查組前聯席主管楊金隆涉嫌收受利益一案，成為李小加離任的導火線。這類醜聞一宗都嫌多，新領導層要認真糾正內部監察缺失，以免香港國際金融中心這個金漆招牌再蒙污，這可能比開拓新市場新業務來得更迫切。

■Glossary生字

tender : to offer or give sth to sb

persist in : to continue to do sth despite difficulties or opposition, in a way that can seem unreasonable

penchant : a special liking for sth