Ask & Learn聞問切：披風和手套（中）

現今社會沒有武士，但有拳擊手，他們佩戴的不是 gauntlet，而是拳套，故有 to hang up the gloves 一語，意思剛好相反，是指認輸，放棄比賽，例如：After struggling for so many years in this business, he decided to hang up the gloves（經過多年掙扎，他決定離開這個行業）。

