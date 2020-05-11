Ask & Learn聞問切：披風和手套（中）

【明報專訊】上期解說了 pick up the mantle，筆者連帶想到 pick up the gauntlet。Gauntlet 是古代武士的護手或手套，用金屬或皮革製成。他們向人發出挑戰時，會脫下護手，一臉不屑地丟在地上，這叫 throw down the gauntlet，若對方接受挑戰，就會彎身把 gauntlet 撿起來，然後雙方就打起來，或者另約時間，故 throw down the gauntlet 有下戰書的含義，而 pick up the gauntlet 就是收下戰書，準備決戰。
現今社會沒有武士，但有拳擊手，他們佩戴的不是 gauntlet，而是拳套，故有 to hang up the gloves 一語，意思剛好相反，是指認輸，放棄比賽，例如：After struggling for so many years in this business, he decided to hang up the gloves（經過多年掙扎，他決定離開這個行業）。
