Idiom Magic : SMELL OF 1 發出……氣味

【明報專訊】"This is a nice time of year," Agatha smiled as she prepared to go out. "The flowers are beginning to bloom, the trees are showing new buds (花蕾), and the night air is starting to smell of spring." Sha-Sha frowned. "I'm not so sure. When she prepares to go out, the whole house smells of withered toads (乾枯的蟾蜍) and garlic!" "That's because I smell of my special perfume," Agatha explained. Smell of here refers to the particular scent or odor radiating from something. Or someone.