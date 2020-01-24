Mona's Musings : Are you dining in tonight ?

However, when dinner practices turn rigid, they can also cut a major rift between generations. In many Hong Kong families where grown-up children live with their parents, it is common for parents to expect their children home for dinner every night. Very often, expectations between the two generations do not align with each other. While some parents believe that dining at home is close to an obligation, children are too busy with their work, social and love life to turn up at the dining table. While moms spend a day of preparation to lavish the best dishes on their children, children change their minds at the last minute to opt out of the meal. Dinner can become a daily point of contention in families, driving members apart rather than closer to each other.

These discrepancies find their roots much deeper than dinner itself. They expose the growing differences between two generations as parents age and children find their feet in the world. Sometimes, parents are dogmatic about having dinner together because that is their tried (可靠的) way to provide for and spend time with their children. On the other hand, children often feel entitled to request or opt out of dinner any time they wish, because that is the way they were raised. More often than not, they also fail to communicate their changing social schedules to their parents properly. In most of these cases, members of the family fail to observe and respond to the changing circumstances the family face as time goes by. The contention over dinner is but one of the many possible rifts resulting from that.

To resolve this, it is important not to frame dinner as an obligation, or prescribe its patterns. Rather, talk to your family to find out about their expectations and needs. Work out a feasible dine-at-home schedule (e.g. Sunday as a family dinner day). Make sure to communicate any dinner requests / cancellation early enough. To make up for the time you dine separately, engineer (精心安排) quality time by planning family outings and activities.

Changing an existing bonding pattern takes a lot of difficult communication. But after all, it is the time you spend together that matters. Put in the effort to make every dinner actually count.

■Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough.

Email: monafpchu@gmail.com