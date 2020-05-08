Ask & Learn 聞問切：披風和手套（上）

答：Mantle 是披風，一般用作禦寒。Pick up the mantle 源於舊約聖經中以利亞（Elijah）和以利沙（Elisha）的故事，以利亞是先知，升天時把身上披風丟在地上。以利沙撿起它並披在身上，繼承其先知工作，故 to pick up the mantle 就有繼承衣缽之義，而除了 pick up 外，還有 carry the mantle、take up the mantle 等說法，都解作繼承前人工作，例如：

John has picked up the mantle from his supervisor, and now he has to oversee the working of a whole department.

約翰接了上司棒，現在監督整個部門的工作。

另有 pass the mantle，則從現任者出發，意指把任務交託給下一任，另一說法是 to pass the baton（交棒），意思一樣。

