NGO英語頻道：The vulnerable need help more than ever

Hong Kong, too, has its own stories of the vulnerable struggling to survive the coronavirus's squeeze on the economy. After losing his job at a cha chaan teng in mid-February, Tommy (pseudonym) said he wouldn't be able to afford his HK$2,200 bedspace apartment (籠屋) anymore. ''The past few nights, I've been walking around Tsim Sha Tsui until 2 am to find a 'good' spot for myself where I can stay after I become homeless'', he told us.

Countless others, too, are experiencing a similar plight. A survey we conducted with our partners in March showed a 400% surge in unemployment among low-income households: half of our 300-plus respondents had lost their jobs. With unemployment continuing to rise and now at 4.2%, these numbers have likely risen further.

While the government is providing assistance through the Working Family Allowance, many of the unemployed aren't eligible. Furthermore, the monthly working hour requirement effectively bars those who can't meet it (e.g. casual workers) from receiving much-needed help. Those who are forced to resign are left unprotected too as employees' severance or long service payments are offset by their MPF benefits. Even the Comprehensive Social Security Assistance scheme is of little help. Despite the government relaxing asset limits for six months, the stringent criteria are turning more people away than the scheme is helping.

What's needed now to avoid pushing more people into poverty is an unemployment allowance of at least HK$5,800 for no less than six months. In the long run, the government should look into offering unemployment insurance so the most vulnerable are protected whether or not a pandemic is wreaking havoc on people's livelihoods. Every economy needs to help drive the eventual recovery. Governments should offer cash grants and other forms of universal social protection to protect the most vulnerable, be they the unemployed or the precariously employed. Governments must act resolutely and swiftly to protect their people, especially the most vulnerable. They owe it to the Tommys around the world.

By Oxfam HK