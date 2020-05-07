Word Puzzle

5. Lovely to look at — especially faces, scenery, paintings etc.

6. A plant that might be used to improve the taste of food.

7. A woody substance (the bark of an oak tree) that floats well.

8. Feel this on your skin and you will want to rub it hard to stop the sensation.

10. Any unwanted plant in a flower-box, garden, farm-land: a _____.

11. To be late for work or school by staying in bed too long.

■Clues Down

1. Someone whose job is to solve crime mysteries.

2. A: This table-lamp won't light up, B.

B: I'll get a new _____ for it tomorrow.

3. A blue-white metal, an atomic element, that can be used to prevent steel from rusting.

4. Divided into four main parts.

9. A group of animals such as cattle or deer.

10. To ask questions but get no useful answers: to hit a blank _____.

■by David Foulds