名人教英文：To beat a path to someone's door 門庭若市

媚蘭：瑪姬實在交了好運。我是說做婚禮設計師的那個妹妹。

Dexter: Oh that's what I could do with. So what's it all about?

德克斯特：我也走運就好了。瑪姬交了什麼好運？

Melanie: Well the pop star Lorie Gaylon went to an actor friend's wedding that Maggie had designed and she liked it so much that she asked Maggie to design hers.

媚蘭：有個演員的婚禮，是瑪姬設計的。流行樂歌星洛里·蓋倫是那演員的朋友，也有到場，很喜歡瑪姬的設計，就請瑪姬也設計她的婚禮。

Dexter: Oh, I read about that in Fab! magazine. The actor was Ellie Greenway. There were lots of photos. What a swanky affair! So Maggie designed that. I'll bet she was paid handsomely for that.

德克斯特：啊，我在《不凡》雜誌讀到婚禮的報道，還有很多照片。那演員是埃莉·格林威，婚禮真的豪華得很，原來是瑪姬設計的，酬金一定不少。

Melanie: I think she was. But that's not the only thing. Her design was thought so good that she was voted "Wedding Designer of the Year" as a result.

媚蘭：應該不少，但酬金之外，她的設計大獲好評，因此她當選為「是年最佳婚禮設計師」。

Dexter: Amazing. What a talent!

德克斯特：了不起，瑪姬真有才華。

Melanie: And now brides-to-be from everywhere are beating a path to her door wanting her to design their weddings. She's got a completely full order book.

媚蘭：現在，各地準新娘紛紛請瑪姬設計她們的婚禮。她的預約服務冊都寫滿了。

Dexter: Oh, why can't my business be like that!

德克斯特：唉，怎麼我的生意就做不到這樣子。

Beat a path的beat，指「踏出（一條路）」，例如to beat a path through the jungle（在叢林中踏出一條路）。引伸其義，to beat a path就是「紛紛湧到」，其後常用to one's door這說法，例如：①He is a good doctor, and patients are beating a path to his door（他是很好的醫生，求醫者紛至沓來）。②Young people from the farms are beating a path to the city, attracted by its employment opportunities（農村的年輕人見城市就業機會多，爭相前往）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。