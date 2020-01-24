Editorial : Arrangements for mask handouts must be well-thought-out

The COVID-19 outbreaks in Europe and America in March triggered the second wave of infections in Hong Kong. The government tightened quarantine arrangements at immigration control and introduced a number of stringent measures at community level to prevent the virus from spreading. Thanks to such hard work for more than a month, there is a glimmer of hope in Hong Kong's fight against the pandemic. It was April 19 when the last case of local infection of an unknown source was recorded. Yesterday (May 5) the government announced the arrangements for the relaxation of those measures. Starting from Friday, the four-people restriction on gatherings will be relaxed to eight people. Restrictions at restaurants will also be relaxed accordingly so that eight people can sit together at a table. Of the eleven kinds of venues ordered to suspend operations, seven can reopen conditionally, including beauty salons and bars. As for high-risk venues such as karaoke bars, the suspension of business continues. More than three months after primary and secondary schools were shut down, classes will be resumed in phases beginning in late May.

As far as disease prevention is concerned, absolute safety can be declared only if there has not been a local case of infection for 28 days in a row. However, as we are facing a global pandemic, it is difficult to "keep a clean sheet" for 28 days. A number of experts in the field agree that following the expiration of a number of social restrictions on May 7, such measures can be relaxed gradually if the situation in Hong Kong remains stable. Not every venue can reopen, and the conditions for the resumption of business vary from venue to venue. This has inevitably led to some industries' dissatisfaction. However, as Yuen Kwok-yung, a disease control expert, has said, the relaxation of venue restrictions has to be done in phases and at present it can only be conditional. The government has to identify the high-risk factors in the disease's transmission meticulously and take measures to reduce the risk of cross-infection. It will be dangerous to ease restrictions rashly without good knowledge.

That the government will relax the restrictions on social gatherings and the number of people sitting at each table simultaneously, with the cap raised to eight, will more or less help the business of the catering industry. However, the controversy surrounding the social restriction order is to a large extent political. Hong Kong people have the right to take part in legal and peaceful demonstrations. As the anniversary of the June Fourth incident is approaching, some people are concerned about whether the restrictions on gatherings will get in the way of demonstrations and assemblies. The first anniversary of the anti-amendment storm is also around the corner. Over the past two weeks, the police have been enforcing the law and clearing people gathered at shopping malls, saying that some people have violated the restriction order. The matter has become increasingly complicated and sensitive, with some political groups even arguing that the order is unscientific.

The fight against the pandemic will be a protracted one. As the reusable masks can be washed and used 60 times, there will not be a short supply of masks in the short and medium terms. As the government is distributing masks universally, the aim must be to encourage everyone to stick to mask-wearing to fight the pandemic and pave the way for the further relaxation of anti-pandemic measures at community level and the restoration of the operations of society. No doubt the government has to make sure that the arrangements for distributing masks are well-thought-out. The mistake of wasting hundreds of millions of dollars on administration costs in the government's issuance of a $4,000 cash handout (which was a complicated and confusing exercise) must not be repeated.

Given the immense scale of a citywide distribution of masks, the government must not only come up with smooth logistic arrangements but also maintain a cautious control on administration costs so as to prevent irregularities.

明報社評2020.05.06：可重用口罩助持久戰 全民派發安排須穩妥

政府周五起放寬多項社區防疫措施，同時宣布向市民派發港產可重用口罩。

3月歐美爆疫觸發本港第二波疫情，政府收緊入境檢疫限制，又推出一系列嚴厲社區防疫措施。經過個多月努力，本港抗疫曙光已露，對上一宗源頭不明本地個案要追溯到4月19日。昨天政府公布「鬆綁」安排，本周五起，4人限聚令將放寬至最多8人，食肆規管亦相應放寬，每枱最多可坐8人；11類停業處所，其中7類可以有條件重開，包括美容院和酒吧，至於卡拉OK等高風險場所繼續停業。中小學停課超過3個月，5月底起亦分階段復課。

從防疫角度，連續28日沒有本地個案才算真正安全，可是當下疫症全球大流行，連續28日「清零」有難度，多位防疫專家都同意，隨着5月7日多項社交限制措施生效期屆滿，只要本地疫情未見反覆，社區防疫措施可以逐步鬆綁。處所解封並非「行行有份」，復業條件亦不盡相同，難免有行業不滿，惟正如抗疫專家袁國勇所言，處所解封需要循序漸進，目前只能有條件放寬，不能一下子盡撤，當局需要細心找出高危傳播因素，採取措施減低交叉傳播風險，不搞清楚便貿然放寬有危險。

政府將限聚令及食肆每枱可坐人數同步放寬至8人，對飲食業生意多少有所幫助，不過當前有關限聚令的爭議，很大程度與政治有關。港人有合法和平示威權利，六四周年將至，有人關注限聚令妨礙示威集會；反修例風暴一周年在即，過去兩周警方在商場執法驅散聚集者，提到有人違反限聚令，事態變得愈益複雜敏感，有政治團體甚至質疑限聚令「不科學」。

今天抗疫是一場持久戰，可重用口罩清洗後可用60次，意味本地口罩中短期供應再無問題，現在政府全民派發，目標應該是鼓勵人人堅持戴口罩防疫，為進一步放寬社區防疫措施、恢復社會運作鋪路。當然，政府亦要確保派發口罩安排穩妥，不會像早兩年派錢4000元般弄得這麼複雜混亂，將億元計公帑浪費在行政費之上。

全民派口罩規模龐大，政府要理順物流安排，同時亦要慎控行政開支，免生亂象。

■Glossary

生字

glimmer : a small sign of sth

conditionally : in a way that depends on sth

around the corner : coming very soon