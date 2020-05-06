周街學英文：Elaborate 後是否要跟介詞？

以下是 elaborate 作形容詞時的用法 (例子取材自 Leeds Collection of Internet Corpora）：

ˇ Many people wore elaborate costumes, beat drums, played music and sang.（此處 elaborate... 作形容詞用，意思是精美的服裝）

ˇ China also supplied elaborate blue roof tiles to Mr Mugabe's mansion in Harare, the capital.（此處 elaborate 亦作形容詞用，意思是精緻的）

當 elaborate 作動詞使用時，如要指出要詳細說明什麼，必須使用介詞 on。請看以下例子：

╳ Due to the recency of her death, I don't wish to elaborate other matters now.

ˇ Due to the recency of her death, I don't wish to elaborate on other matters now. （意思是不願多贅）

╳ York did not elaborate the demands of the hostage-takers.

ˇ York did not elaborate on the demands of the hostage-takers. （意思是沒有詳細提供挾持者要求）

■文︰陳美寳博士

香港理工大學英文系研究助理教授，為政府、大專院校、專業機構等擔任英語顧問。