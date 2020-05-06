Word Explorer：你與我同坐這條船……

美國前國務卿希拉里曾於多年前的一次公開場合中提到她特別喜歡中國諺語和成語：As my friend State Councilor Dai knows, I am fond of finding Chinese sayings and proverbs, and I used one that has, for me, been the real inspiration for our participation back in 2009, that China and the United States are like people in the same boat, and we have to row in the same direction to get anywhere. （正如我的朋友國務委員戴秉國所知，我特別喜愛中國諺語和成語。我曾經引用過「同舟共濟」形容中美關係，對我來說這句成語啓迪了我們自2009年來的合作。）

值得注意的地方是，be in the same boat 是英語中一個約定俗成的慣用語，當中的介詞 in 不能隨意改成 on，否則便是大錯特錯。

英語中另有一個說法 through thick and thin，同樣能表達「同舟共濟」的概念。這是一個關於森林的比喻，thick 和 thin 分別用來指濃密和稀疏的樹林，人們穿越濃密的森林比較困難，但穿過稀疏的叢林則相對容易得多，這是用來比喻生活的困難和快樂，引伸解作同甘共苦、風雨同舟。例如：They promised to stay together through thick and thin.（他們承諾會同甘共苦、同舟共濟。）

要表達「同舟共濟」的意思，英語中還有許多不同的說法，例如片語動詞 pull together，Collins Cobuild Advanced Learner's Dictionary 給出的釋義為：If people pull together, they help each other or work together in order to deal with a difficult situation，這不就是團結一致、同舟共濟的意思嗎？看看這個例子：The nation was urged to pull together to avoid a slide into complete chaos.（全國上下被呼籲要團結一致、休戚與共，避免陷入完全混亂的局面。）又如：In times of trouble, we must pull together.（患難之時，我們必須同舟共濟。）

還想到一些類似的說法，包括：

Two in distress make sorrow less.（同病相憐，同憂相救。）

We must help each other because we are on the same side of the fence.（我們坐在同一條船，必須互相幫忙。）

Those were the days they all shared when everything looked lost.（那時一切都好像沒有希望了，他們同舟共濟、福禍與共。）

以上例子只供讀者諸君參考，但是翻譯切忌搬字過紙，我們必須按照上文下理、句子結構，以及原文所要表達的感情色彩等不同因素來選詞用字，方能恰當貼切地表達箇中意思。

■文︰Aman Chiu

著作以語文教學類圖書為主。曾於兩所大學擔任英語課程客席講師，近年有關詞彙管理的學術論文於各地出版或發表。