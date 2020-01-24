Culture Express：So you think you know Honduras

A small wild cat, the margay has flexible ankle joints which enable it to run head first down and up a tree.

Now many of us are stuck at home. With the help of TV programmes, we may perhaps travel as far as we wish. Is Honduras far and exotic enough? I'm not sure. Nor am I sure whether a TV show about wild animals would dissolve your fear of wildlife markets.

◆Programme Title: Wild Honduras with Nigel Marven《野性中美洲（洪都拉斯）》

Channel: TVB Pearl

Airdate: May 5 (tonight)

Airtime: 9:30pm-10:30pm

An update on the latest cultural events

Text: Staff Reporter