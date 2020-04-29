Music to Your Ears：In the perfect storm

Angus Cheung is the guitarist in "Illusion Triggers" from the Chinese Foundation Secondary School, and his band performed two amazing original compositions at last year's English Band Showcase. Written long before our current crisis, "In This Perfect Storm" looks at what is needed to weather the tempest.

Q: Angus, what does the song mean?

A: In this perfect storm — where all the worst situations are to be faced at once, we have disbeliefs in our mind. Despite the muddy vision ahead and all those uncertainties awaiting us, we must strike forward recklessly and hope for a miracle. But a miracle is never God's choice, it is to be created by ourselves. In the darkness, we always look for a slight shimmer and never admit defeat. Step by step, and against all odds, we have to pave our distinct passage to the final triumph.

This song is written to remind us to always find or create the opportunities to conquer obstacles in life, no matter how devastating they are. We are our biggest fear; the distrust of ourselves is what makes us despair in the perfect storm. Just build up the courage, look for the pride deep in our spirits, and confront the perfect storm with no regrets.

Q: How does being in a band and performing help you learn English?

A: Also a lyricist in the band, I have to consider each word that I write cautiously, as if I'm carefully weighing up each one of them. Though it is inevitable to waste some unproductive time before the train of thought suddenly comes, it is worth spending those hours hand-crafting a piece of artwork. I have learnt to write with metaphor, hyperbole, metonymy and other embellishments. Aside from that, I also have to think of rhyming pairs without altering the genuine meaning of the lyrics (which is the hardest part). Certainly, I am not even close to being the best at lyrics composition, but the knowledge I gained in the process has drastically improved my ability in English writing.

Moreover, performing on stage has given me the confidence to express myself in front of an audience. It enhanced my presentation skills and made me feel comfortable using English while facing a group of people. Being an introvert, I used to feel like it was doomsday whenever I had to give a speech in English. Now that I have acquired the ability to perform under the spotlight, I have never felt the same way.

◆'In This Perfect Storm' (extracts)

Link to the song:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=e9ZY4dcelJY

Wrecking ships they drown

Wind sighs as the waves go up and down

Under the rain, feel hopeless pain

The flowing blood in vein

It is in season

Far beyond the silver horizon

Shimmers we see, hardly we'll flee

Bring on the real me

Flying bullets strike across as dusts collide

Nowhere to hide, put fears aside

Retain our pride

We never deform, in this prefect storm

Nothing makes us divide or comply

Nowhere near to stay, front's the only way

Let courage be our guide

All this frights and plights, are cardiacs only in disguise

Every minute, every second, time passes Again a sunrise

Stamina let burn

Build up what we hope for, what we yearn

We're breaking down, and nearly drowned

'Cause struggles twine around

Trust in our instincts

Although muddy sight begins to shrink

Farther we go, tougher we grow

Till we see the afterglow ...

Pave the passages, peer into the gloom, lead to impending doom

Ready for this one last time, the PERFECT STORM ...

■Glossary 生字

weather 安渡

afterglow 美好回憶

impending 逼近的

■Quiz 動手做

Circle the correct answers.

1. Angus thought that the distrust of ( others / oneselves / the authorities ) makes us lose hope.

2. Angus used to feel really scared whenever he had to ( write a letter / read a book / deliver a speech ) in English.

3. Angus is an outgoing person. ( True / False / Not given )

■By Michael Agopsowicz Veteran Secondary NET

Chairperson of HK Schools English Band Showcase

FB/IG: mrmichaelteacher

Audio: link.mingpao.com/60979.htm