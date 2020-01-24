Editorial : No overhaste on easing border quarantine

Hong Kong has for many days in a row reported single-digit numbers of — or even zero — new confirmed cases. Professor Hui Shu-cheong, an expert advisor of the government's Anti-epidemic Fund Steering Committee, describes the situation as "starting to be relatively satisfactory", but still it cannot be said to be "promising". As far as anti-pandemic policy is concerned, the most ideal and safest way to loosen anti-pandemic measures is of course attempting it only after no new cases have surfaced for two successive incubation periods (meaning 28 days) since "the last case" is reported locally. However, even Hui himself admits that, in this pandemic, it is "a bit difficult" to have no new cases for 28 days in a row. If no more unusual local outbreaks are reported before a series of stringent anti-pandemic measures expire on May 7, the measures can be eased step by step. We do not have to wait until May 17, or 28 days after the last known case was reported, for a relaxation of measures.

Normative schooling should not remain interrupted for long. The DSE exam is a touchstone of whether schools can be reopened. If everything goes smoothly, the authorities may consider allowing secondary schools to be the first to reopen at the end of May. As for primary five and six students, the authorities can study the feasibility of resuming their classes on a limited scale in mid-June to make way for secondary school admissions, depending on the pandemic situation at that time. At the beginning of May, the government can allow civil servants to return to work and reopen some of the cultural and recreational facilities. Restrictions like the group gathering ban can also be moderately loosened. However, the reopening of high-risk recreational venues is unavoidably a lower priority than that of public services and government facilities. The government should handle this matter with caution. It should seek advice from experts while discussing the matter with the sectors concerned regarding how to resume their business gradually in a relatively safe manner.

At present, all travellers arriving from the mainland have to undergo mandatory 14-day quarantine regardless of nationality. The requirement applies also to Hong Kong residents. This measure will expire on May 7. The spread of the pandemic has slowed down for some time on the mainland. In some western countries, signs of slowdown are also seen. Both mainland China and the West are business partners of Hong Kong. Sooner or later, the authorities have to propose some criteria for easing border restrictions concerned and consider carefully the pace of relaxation.

Amid high tensions between Hong Kong and the mainland and in the face of the coming anniversary of the anti-extradition storm, the easing of mandatory quarantine arrangements for inbound travellers from the mainland could become a highly politicised issue at any time. Nevertheless, one should uphold the principle of fighting the pandemic with a science-based approach. The judgment should never be affected by political preferences.

明報社評2020.04.28：放寬入境檢疫 不能操之過急

香港抗疫情况理想，最近8天合計4日沒有新增確診，倘若未來個多星期再無不尋常爆發，社區防疫措施可以適度「鬆綁」，惟步伐必須審慎。冠狀病毒大流行史無前例，放寬防疫措施缺乏經驗可循，內部「解封」相對容易，對外「放寬」則較為複雜，一來外圍疫情無法控制，二來亦要跟其他地方磋商配合，以目前香港社會氛圍，放寬入境檢疫要求，更有可能變得高度政治化。有關香港與內地的入境檢疫安排，應視乎內地五一假期後疫情走勢，本着科學原則，從長計議，不能操之過急。

本港連續多日錄得單位數甚至零確診，政府抗疫督導委員會專家顧問許樹昌形容，「情况開始比較理想」，然而仍未稱得上「樂觀」。從防疫角度而言，最理想最安全的做法，當然是從本地已知「最後一宗個案」起計，連續兩個潛伏期（即28天）沒有新病例，才放寬防疫措施，然而許樹昌亦承認，今次疫情下要連續28日沒有個案「有點難度」，倘若下月7日一系列嚴厲防疫措施生效期屆滿前，再無本地個案不尋常爆發，可以逐步放寬防疫措施，毋須等到5月17日，即迄今已知最後一宗個案發現28天後才鬆綁。

常規教育不能長期中斷，中學文憑試是學校重開的試金石，倘若一切順利，可以考慮5月底率先讓中學復課，至於小學五六年級則可以視乎疫情，研究是否有可能在6月中有限度恢復上堂，為升中作準備。政府下月初可以重新安排公務員回辦公室上班，以及重開一些文康設施，限聚令等亦可以適度放寬，至於高風險娛樂場所，重開優次難免比涉及公共服務的政府設施為低，政府應審慎處理，一邊聽取專家意見，一邊與業界商討如何在比較安全模式下逐步回復營運。

內地抵港人士無分國籍，目前一律要接受14天強制檢疫，就算港人亦然，有關措施有效期將於5月7日屆滿。內地疫情顯著緩和已有一段時間，西方部分國家亦有放緩迹象，兩者都是香港的生意伙伴。當局早晚要就放寬入境限制問題，提出一些準則，以及仔細考慮放寬步伐。

香港與內地關係緊繃，反修例風暴一周年將至，放寬內地強制檢疫令，隨時有可能變得高度政治化，然而防疫工作應該堅持以科學為本，不應讓政治好惡影響判斷。

■Glossary生字

trajectory : the way sth happens during a period of time

stringent : very strict and that must be obeyed

touchstone : sth that provides a standard against which other things are compared and / or judged