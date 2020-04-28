Australian in HK：What is a 'quisling'?

【明報專訊】During World War Two, Norway was one of many countries in Europe occupied by Nazi Germany.
In Norway, as in other occupied countries, the Nazi's recruited local people for administration, and installed a cowardly local prime minister, Vidkun Quisling.
In 1940 The London Times coined the phrase "quisling" to mean "traitor" or "collaborator".
Since then "quisling" has been a term of contempt for political leaders who betray their own nation by collaborating with an enemy force occupying their country.
The word "quisling" became a byword for "collaborator" or "traitor" in several languages, reflecting the contempt with which Quisling's conduct has been regarded, both at the time and since his death.
Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆
