Australian in HK：What is a 'quisling'?

In Norway, as in other occupied countries, the Nazi's recruited local people for administration, and installed a cowardly local prime minister, Vidkun Quisling.

In 1940 The London Times coined the phrase "quisling" to mean "traitor" or "collaborator".

Since then "quisling" has been a term of contempt for political leaders who betray their own nation by collaborating with an enemy force occupying their country.

The word "quisling" became a byword for "collaborator" or "traitor" in several languages, reflecting the contempt with which Quisling's conduct has been regarded, both at the time and since his death.

