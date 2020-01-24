John Larrysson's Column：Why call it Covid-19?

The virus is called 2019-nCoV (or SARS-CoV-2). The disease it causes is Covid-19. The term novel coronavirus just means a new virus from the Coronaviridae family.

What was wrong with the name Spanish Flu for the 1918 pandemic? Ask the people of Spain who call it the French Flu. One might argue such a name is simply telling people where that influenza strain came from. Unfortunately, we usually do not know where a disease started until well after the pandemic is over and researchers start sifting through the records.

The Spanish Flu did not come from Spain. The earliest known cases were from Kansas in America. America, France and England all had the Spanish Flu before Spain. However their newspapers were silent about it because of World War I. Spain was not involved in that war and its newspapers were uncensored; as a result, cases were reported from Spain earlier than from anywhere else. If we blame a disease on the place it seems to come, then people are unlikely to report new diseases to the world.

The risk is not merely being impolite; it can also prevent needless persecution. In the 14th century European Christians blamed Jews for the Black Death, which was the pandemic of the day. Many thousands of Jewish people were murdered because of such accusations.

We don't know that Covid-19 came from Wuhan; we only know that there were suddenly many cases there. According to the WHO, ''Currently, the source of ... the coronavirus causing COVID-19 is unknown.''

We will call this disease Covid-19, because it's harmful to us to use a name that assigns blame.