Editorial：Helping the disadvantaged is of crucial importance

Singapore's success in controlling the outbreak once won praise from the World Health Organisation. But now the country, which has the 114th biggest population in the world, ranks 26th on the list of countries with the most infections. Not only has Singapore lost its reputation for the efficiency of its governance, but it has been criticised for paying no regard to the lives of foreign workers. 200,000 workers from Southern Asia are assigned to cramped dormitories, having a living area of less than 50 square feet per capita. For them, social distancing is nothing but a luxury. They know the pandemic is lurking around, but since they have to rely on a meagre income of HK$100 per day to support their family, they have no choice but to put up with the danger.

It is not true that the Singaporean government did not notice the danger faced by these foreign workers, as the first case of infection from this community was reported back in February. But they sat back and did nothing. They scrambled to relocate these workers in temporary sanctuaries converted from convention centres only after confirmed cases rose by hundreds or even more than a thousand every day. But it was already too late. After that, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong thanked foreign workers for their contribution to Singapore. He stressed that the government cared about them and would take care of their health, well-being and daily living. But flourishes from a politician are cold, empty words for foreign workers lying on the sickbed.

The effective way of stemming an outbreak is preventing people from gathering, except for those who are responsible for manufacturing daily necessities and providing necessary services. In the US, workers in meat processing plants are exempt from the suspension order. Vice President Mike Pence, who is responsible for controlling the outbreak, even praised these workers in a high-profile manner last week. But these workers have become the victims of the pandemic, as around 5,000 of them have been infected. Their social distances are the distances between their positions along the production line, and they are at close quarters. To lure workers into keeping on working, many factories pay a good attendance bonus of $500 to those who do not miss a day of work in a month. But they have failed to provide protective equipment for their workers.

In the past humans looted natural resources with ''survival of the fittest'' being their only guide. But humans, after all, no longer live in a disorderly environment where everyone fights for resources. As the disadvantaged are unable to vie for resources, governments should shoulder the responsibility of allocating social resources in a reasonable manner. Ignoring the rights of the disadvantaged will make it impossible to control the pandemic in the end.

明報社評 2020.04.27：政府忽略弱勢社群 疫情不可能受控制

新加坡在本月初爆發第二波疫情前，確診人數不足一千，而今猛升到13,000多宗，絕大部分患者是外來勞工。歐美國家很大一部分的感染者是老人院的長者，全球範圍的監獄極有可能是新一輪感染「震央」。當衛生部門在宣布強制戴口罩以及保持社交距離政策時，他們沒有顧及社會上毫無保障而且是無法執行社交距離的弱勢社群，當官員「如夢初醒」發現，要控制疫情，弱勢社群不能被忽略，卻又束手無策。人們不禁詰問，究竟什麼才是「適者生存」。

世衛組織曾經褒獎新加坡控制疫情的成效，而今這個人口排名114的國家，感染人數卻是世界第26。新加坡不但丟掉了管理效率的美譽，還因為不顧外來勞工死活而遭譴責。20萬名來自南亞國家的勞工，被安排住在擁擠的簡易宿舍，人均居住面積不足50平方呎，社交距離對他們來說，是奢侈的夢想，他們也知道疫情就在身邊，但需要依賴日薪才100港元的微薄收入來養家餬口，所以一直啞忍。

新加坡政府對於外來勞工身處險境並非沒有覺察，2月份就已經出現外勞受感染個案，但一直就是無動於中，直到確診宗數每天以數百甚至千多宗上升，才臨急抱佛腳將他們安置在展覽館改建的臨時收容所，但為時已晚。新加坡總理李顯龍事後感謝外勞對新加坡的貢獻，強調政府關顧他們，會照顧他們的健康、福祉和生活。為政者的一番讚辭，對於躺在病牀上的外勞來說，都是冰冷的空話。

防控疫情的有效手段是阻止人群聚集，但維持生活必需品的生產和服務除外，美國肉類加工廠被豁免於停工，負責控制疫情的副總統彭斯上周還高調讚揚這些工人。而這些工人，卻成為疫情的受害者，至今約有5000人受感染，他們的社交距離決定於生產線流程的距離，工人之間肩摩踵接。很多工廠為吸引工人繼續工作，還給一個月沒有一天缺勤的500元勤工獎，但沒有為工人提供防護裝置。

人類過去搶奪自然資源，只有「適者生存」，但人類今天畢竟不是生活在互相爭奪的無序環境，弱勢社群無力爭搶，應該由政府擔起合理分配社會資源的責任，忽略弱勢社群的權利，到頭來也無法控制疫情。

■Glossary（生字）

onset：the beginning of sth, especially sth unpleasant

dawn on：If a fact or idea dawns on you, you realise it.

be at your wits' end：to be so worried by a problem that you do not know what to do next