【明報專訊】I called the castle and was told the King and Queen had gone on holiday. "They've gone to Hawaii. If you have something to discuss, make an appointment (預約) for some time next month. Meanwhile, the castle's shut up," the voice said. "Furthermore, if you're trying to collect a debt (收債), the King said he's shut the castle up forever." In this instance, shut up is to entirely close and secure a building, house, office, etc., when leaving it.