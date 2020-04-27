名人教英文：天塌下來了

說「也可以」，彷彿有點勉強，因為這句英文原本是指有人發神經、歇斯底里或誤信大災難將至，indicating a hysterical or mistaken belief that disaster is imminent。

這個講法源自古老寓言，說一隻名為 Henny Penny 的儍母雞，一日因為橡樹果子掉到頭上，就以為天要塌了：the sky's a-going to fall; I must go and tell the king，天要塌了，我必須去告訴國王。

儍母雞沿途遇上公雞、鴨、鵝、火雞等一起上路，後來碰到狐狸，狐狸騙說帶牠們走捷徑，就把牠們全部吃掉了。

The sky is falling 當中包含的嘲諷味道，也就昭然若揭。《紐約時報》曾有一篇關於新世紀社交媒體的評論，就有這麼一句：I am by no means a woe-is-us, sky-is-falling, evil-is-the Internet type，我肯定不是那種說「人類有難了、天要塌下來了、互聯網就是大惡」的人。

也即是說，原意若是表達嘲笑：「好驚呀，對，太可怕了，天快要塌下來了」，就可以說：

‧Yeah right, the sky is falling.

但若不含戲謔，而是認真地用天塌下來表達災難情况，可以考慮說：

‧The（sky）roof is falling in 或 caving in，天花板塌下來了。

要表達的意思類似：A disaster occurs（發生災難）、the situation collapses（情况崩潰）、everything goes wrong（樣樣都出錯）。

‧I thought things were going okay, but then the roof caved in. 我還以為事事尚算順利，但晴天霹靂。

‧The way he's been behaving, the roof will certainly fall in on him. 看他一直那副態度，天將會塌在他的頭上。

另一個類似的習語，是 all hell broke loose（現在也有 all hell breaks loose 一語），直譯是「地獄的門打開了」，是指情况忽地變得暴力及嘈吵，尤其當有人爭吵或打鬥：a situation suddenly becomes violent and noisy, especially with people arguing or fighting.

‧One policeman drew his gun and then suddenly all hell broke loose. 一個警察拔槍，情况就立刻亂得不成話。

‧She's such a loud person. Had she been there, all hell would have broken loose. 她是個喧鬧的人。若她在場，情况一定會一發不可收拾。

回說「天要塌下來了」一語，如果想在日常生活中隨口用英文表達，或可說：

‧The sky is falling DOWN. 加了down，強調「掉下來」，像 London Bridge is falling down，「倫敦橋掉下來了」，以示與上面那個儍母雞的兒童故事無關。

我個人會說 the world's collapsing（世界倒塌了、崩潰了）。

‧I don't know what's been happening, but the world seems to be collapsing. 我不知道發生了什麼事，但似乎天就要塌下來了。

■文︰毛孟靜

電郵︰claudiabowring@gmail.com