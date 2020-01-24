Mona's Musings : Bob sings to us and we listen

It has brought back many good memories.

I spent most of the year 2013 as a student in London. I had a habit of purchasing a small instrument at any city I stayed in extendedly as a pastime. Having previously invested in a number of small pipes and flutes, I turned to strings in London. Among these sound machines with much flexibility, the ukulele was perhaps the most affordable. That was how the instrument ended up in my hands.

The ukulele had the aura of a newborn baby. Instantly charmed by its size and appearance, my flatmates from different corners of the world became enthusiastic ukulele-sitters. From room to room the ukulele went every day, producing beautiful strums and sounds with different flavours. Mexican blues was the best of all, but even random picking and strumming added a lot of life to the flat. The purchase was one that kept my dear friends entertained.

As summer fell, the ukulele went on one last expedition with me before becoming a piece of static furniture — a road trip with two of my best friends. After a year of excruciating fun, none of us could fully reconcile with the fact of a looming departure. The trip, unexpectedly, was filled with anxiety and sadness at first.

One day, I woke up to find a new mark on the instrument: "Bob sings to us and we listen". In her frustration, my friend had decided to name the ukulele Bob and make him sing happy songs to us. For the rest of the trip, all I remembered was music, most of it produced from the stomach of Bob.

As I was dusting off Bob the other day, my thoughts are with the youths and students under the current pandemic. To keep them from all their anxieties, I wish a token of friendship and hope like the ageing ukulele would be readily at hand for everyone.

