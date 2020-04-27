Editorial : A test of the city's stoicism

is to relax the 50% restriction on restaurants' seating capacity today (April 24).

The major outbreak of coronavirus in Europe and the US led to the second wave of infections in Hong Kong. To break the chains of transmission at community level, the government introduced a string of community measures late last month, including restrictions on seating and distancing arrangements in restaurants, an order to close 11 kinds of venues including pubs and a ban on the gathering of more than four people. Thanks to the hard work of nearly a month by all sides, it can be said that the outbreak has stabilised in Hong Kong, as the city has recorded single-digit numbers of infections for twelve days in a row. Except for one special case, all the infections are traceable. As the fight against the pandemic is taking a turn for the better, there are growing calls for the relaxation of the social-distancing restrictions. Sophia Chan, Secretary for Food and Health, says that many factors have to be considered before the measures can be relaxed, including whether there have been no local cases for 28 days in a row, the capacity of the Hospital Authority and the Department of Health to handle cases, and the outbreak overseas.

The government has earlier announced that the restrictions on the number of customers in restaurants will be lifted today, while the other community measures will be extended for 14 days until the seventh of next month so as to prevent a recurrence of the outbreak. However, there is no doubt that what the affected industries want most is business as usual. Over the past few days, representatives of industries such as fitness centres and beauty salons have expressed dissatisfaction with the extension of the restrictions. They have queried why they cannot reopen their businesses when there have only been single-digit cases recently.

It is understandable that people in affected industries are eager to reopen their businesses. However, it is precisely because a glimmer of hope is visible that society as a whole has to remain stoic for a longer time so that all the previous hard work will not go to waste. The Centre for Health and Protection says that if we look at the figures merely, the recent confirmed cases have been mostly imported cases and very few of them have been local cases. However, as it might not be possible for the monitoring system to identify all the carriers of the virus in communities, it is unknown whether there is a hidden chain of transmission. Therefore, citizens still have to maintain social distances. The relaxation of pandemic-combatting measures is not a matter that can be rushed. Otherwise, all the sacrifices and efforts that have been made will come to nothing. At the same time, the government should let industries affected as well as the public see hope and know approximately under what circumstances will the government further relax community measures against the pandemic so that the affected industries and citizens do not have to keep waiting for yet another day or fortnight.

According to epidemiologists, the local outbreak can be deemed under control (and the chains of transmission deemed broken) if there are no new cases for 28 days (the length of two incubation periods) after the hospitalisation of the last patient from a local case. The ideal time to relax the restrictions on people's assembly is when Hong Kong has registered zero local infections for 28 consecutive days. However, this is by no means easy considering this pandemic as it is.

The government should study with experts to determine the criteria and circumstances under which the resumption of classes and businesses can be considered, the circumstances under which the restrictions on people's assembly can be relaxed or lifted, and the circumstances under which the restrictions might have to be strengthened instead so that all industries and the public can be better prepared psychologically.

明報社評2020.04.24：與疫共存需忍耐 防疫收放要合度

本港疫情回穩，政府今起放寬食肆五成入座人數限制。

歐美疫情大爆發，引發本港第二波疫情，為了切斷病毒社區傳播鏈，港府上月底開始推出一系列社區防疫措施，包括規管食肆座位及距離安排、下令關閉酒吧等11類處所，還有禁止4人以上聚集的限聚令等。經過各方近一個月的努力，本地疫情總算回穩，連續12天確診病例保持在個位數，除了一宗情况較為特別，其餘全都是找到源頭的個案。抗疫形勢好轉，要求「解封」限制社交距離的聲音愈來愈多。食衛局長陳肇始表示，放寬措施需要考慮多個因素，包括是否連續28天沒有本地個案、醫管局和衛生署的承受能力，以及海外疫情。

政府早前宣布，限制食肆入座人數的規定今起撤銷，其餘多項社區防疫措施則延長14天，直至下月7日，以免疫情出現反覆，然而受影響行業最希望的，當然是盡快如常做生意。連日來，健身中心、美容等行業代表均對延長禁令表示不滿，認為近日每天只有數宗確診病例，為什麼還不讓他們復業。

受影響行業人士急於重開，心情可以理解，然而正因為疫情控制曙光已現，為免前功盡廢，社會上下現在更要咬緊牙關，多忍耐一會。衛生防護中心表示，單看數字，近期確診病例多為輸入個案，少有本地感染個案，可是監察系統未必能找出社區內所有感染者，不知道是否有隱形傳播鏈，市民仍須保持社交距離。放寬防疫措施不能急於一時，否則有可能白白浪費之前所作的犧牲和付出；與此同時，當局亦要讓受影響行業和普羅大眾看到希望，知道大概可以在什麼條件下，進一步放寬社區防疫措施，不會一天一天等下去、14天又14天。

根據抗疫專家說法，由最後一宗本地感染個案入院日起，計算兩個潛伏期合共28日，若無本地個案，始代表本地疫情受控，社區傳播鏈中斷。若要放寬限聚令等措施，最理想當然是等到香港連續28天本地零感染，可是觀乎今次疫情，要做到這一點並不容易。

當局應與專家顧問研究準則，哪些情况可以考慮復課復業，哪些情况可以考慮放寬甚或結束限聚令，什麼情况則可能要重新加強限制，讓各行各業及普羅大眾有較好的心理準備。

■Glossary

生字

traceable : if sth is traceable,you can find out where it came from, where it has gone, when it began or what its cause was

recurrence : if there is a recurrence of sth, it happens again

fortnight : two weeks