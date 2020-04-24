A Little English：Viral classes‧2

''Well, I'll go for the old and weak because they seem an easy target,'' admits a rather lazy germ.

''Not me! I like a challenge and I'm choosing the young and strong.''

''The two of us, we've always preferred babies...''

The professor advises them, ''Humans are particularly difficult targets because they cheat. Unlike the other lifeforms, they have figured out how to use drugs to help them combat us. These drugs are much more potent than the simple herbs some animals use. Humans also use germicides, disinfectants, bleach, UV rays, soap and water, not to mention all types of protective gear to keep themselves clean and free of us. You will need your wits about you (隨機應變) to outsmart them to gain access.''

''We won't have any problem,'' says the new virus. ''We float in the air and can enter through the eyes, nose and mouth. Once we're inside, those gels and wet wipes are useless! Humans rely heavily on these external things and neglect to boost their immune system. They're really quite puny on the inside. We'll make short work of them (速戰速決)!''

''Yes, and they'll easily get tired or careless. Then we'll seize the chance. We can mutate and replicate so fast those humans won't be able to keep up!''

''Don't underestimate humans,'' cautions their teacher. ''True, many of them are really physically much less tough than their ancestors but they have science and medicine and now enjoy a much longer life span.''

''What good is a long life when you're not really healthy most of the time?'' asks the new virus. ''My life's quite short but I'm very tough and I'm going to multiply by the billions once I get a host. Drugs? We can quickly develop resistance to those. Watch out, human weaklings!''

■Some useful vocabulary

(1) to boost: to strengthen, make more powerful

(2) to mutate: change, evolve, develop

(3) to resist, resistance, to be resistant: eg. A drug-resistant strain of bacteria

