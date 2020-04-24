Common Nonsense：Call me old school!

Like it or not, we are different, absolutely different from the powerful echelons of the Beijing government (we, alas, for our pride, won't discuss the spineless, parasitic HKSAR administration here!) in the sense that we love to justify our views, comments and decisions. When it comes to the interpretation of the law, we feel much obligated and even compelled to tell you WHY!

Beijing is otherwise and loves otherwise. Its two offices claim and assert their authority by merely and sheerly firing their broadside at Dennis Kwok, the lawmaker. When confronted with the allegation of illicit interference prohibited under Article 22 (Ooops, I'm sorry, no more again!), the offices simply said they're not so caught by the article. But why not? They owe us the reason which they apparently don't think they do have to supply at all. That underpins the distinction between modern and ancient, transparent and opaque, accountable and arbitrary. We and Beijing are just standing on different planets with, ironically, stark differences being our only connection.

For example, when the law says ''No department of the Central People's Government ... may interfere in the affairs which the HKSAR administers on its own...'', we take it to mean exactly what it says in words and letters. It is a matter of statutory interpretation in general with proper regard to the words as well as the purpose and context of the law. Geoffrey Ma, the Chief Justice, once observed in Yung Chi Keung v Protection of Wages on Insolvency Board (2016) 19 HKCFAR 469,

'' ... statutory construction requires a purposive approach to be adopted; in other words, the words of a statute must be construed in the light of their purpose. Context of course also plays an important part. However, it must always be borne in mind that context and purpose are not to be seen in isolation. Just as it would be wrong to construe words in a statute without regard to context and purpose, it is equally impermissible to ignore the actual words used in a statute in order to construe its effect.''

Most recently the High Court cited and adopted the above approach in determining whether the Independent Police Complaints Council (IPCC) is authorised by the statute to investigate the public order events taking place since last summer. The court held that the IPCC is so authorised according to the literal, purposive and contextual interpretation of the relevant ordinance. The decision and the approach resonate.

We decent people shall arrive at our conclusion as to whether the two offices ''interfere'' in our internal affairs by adopting the above approach diligently and vigilantly. We start with the provision of the Basic Law, appreciate the framework of ''One Country, Two Systems'', deliberate on the literal meanings of the departments ''of the Central People's Government'' and ''may interfere in'', follow the logic, make sure our arguments tally with the fact, then reach a reasoned conclusion to persuade ourselves and others. Beijing rather starts and ends by saying that they always have the duty and power to supervise HKSAR, period! Charming, isn't it?

The psychologist Philip Tetlock suggests a distinction between confirmatory thought and exploratory thought. Confirmatory thought is the satisfying tendency to latch onto evidence that confirms your assumptions as against exploratory thought, which pursues the truth however inconvenient it may be. Tetlock's distinction is far from complete as he has inadvertently left out the Beijing style which is, with respect, non-thought — a state of affairs where one reiterates the same thing, be it rhetoric, command or mere noise.

Call me old school as I love real thought whenever I think, therefore I am. Zombies don't.

■By Lawrence Lau 劉偉聰

​Lawrence is a life debater who has to debate with his life. Being a barrister makes him a living while reading and writing gives him a life. Meet his cat 寅恪.