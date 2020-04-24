Editorial：The government's reshuffle

The reshuffle saw four incumbent bureau secretaries leaving their posts prematurely. Patrick Nip, originally the Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs, has been moved to a post of the same rank and is now Secretary for the Civil Service. Two of the four new bureau secretaries come from political parties, while the others were originally heads of government departments.

The government is comprised of three departments and thirteen bureaux. There are sixteen Secretaries of Departments and Directors of Bureaux altogether. The replacement of about one third of these officials is a major personnel change. Chief Executive Carrie Lam says government officials are appointed on merit, which is the overriding principle, adding that they must also have vision, commitment and an eagerness to rise to the challenge. She says that the personnel change is aimed at leading Hong Kong officials ''ahead''. But words count little. The public is sceptical about whether the new Directors of Bureaux can bring about a new outlook. To a certain extent, new officials have new styles. However, judging from what the Chief Executive has said, the new Directors of Bureaux are mostly charged with executing the hundreds of measures that have already been formulated by the government. It is highly suspicious how many new tricks these new officials can offer over the next two years. Likewise, the public is doubtful about whether they can handle these tasks.

From the choice of appointees to timing, the reshuffle has attracted a lot of discussion. The pan-democrats are unhappy that no government officials have been held responsible for the anti-amendment storm and stepped down. Some are concerned about whether Nip's appointment to a post of the same rank has to do with the incident involving the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office and the Liaison Office. The Liaison Office was not created in accordance with Article 22 of the Basic Law. Last weekend the government's erroneous statements caused confusion. No sooner had Nip made an apology then it emerged that he would be appointed to a new post. This inevitably led to speculation. But to be fair, a cabinet reshuffle is a matter of monumental significance. From planning, consideration to choosing the people, it has been a long time in the making that requires the central government's approval. Nip's appointment seems to have been a coincidence rather than a punishment because of the erroneous statements.

The anti-amendment storm has dealt a huge blow to the SAR government's rule of Hong Kong and deepened the social divide. Views on the incident differ a lot between different sides. No doubt they have divergent views on what remedy is needed to treat the problem. Pan-democrats and their supporters argue that several main officials responsible for the matter, including the Secretary for Security and the Secretary for Justice, should step down. It is obvious that the latest reshuffle is not the one the pan-democrats wanted. It will do little to alleviate political antagonism, and we cannot see that the government's popularity can rebound significantly. Generally speaking, a cabinet reshuffle is aimed at boosting its popularity or strengthening its capability to govern by the injection of new blood. The former does not seem to be the primary objective of the personnel change. The latter is a more reasonable supposition.

The government hopes to improve its ability to govern. This depends on what kind of job the new Secretaries of Bureaux will be doing.

明報社評 2020.04.23：新人事做舊政策 大改組乏新氣象

政府問責班子改組，13政策局有5個換局長，變動幅度不算小，然而未見新氣象，論政治難起提振民望作用，論政策亦看不到有何突破，新人事縱有新作風，倘若只是執行舊政策，始終難以叫人耳目一新。

這次問責班子改組，共有4名現任局長中途離任，原政制及內地事務局長聶德權則平調，出任公務員事務局長。4位新任局長，2人有政黨背景，另外2人則是原政府部門首長。

政府3司13局，合計16名司局長，一口氣替換近三分之一，屬於一次大規模人事調動，行政長官林鄭月娥強調，任命官員大原則是用人唯才，同時亦要有視野、承擔和迎難而上精神，今次人事調動是帶領香港官員「向前看」；然而口講無憑，新局長能否帶來新氣象，公眾有很多疑問。新人事多少總有新作風，可是觀乎特首的說法，一眾新局長的主要任務，大抵就是執行現屆政府已制定的數以百計措施，新局長未來兩年能有多少新猷，叫人好生懷疑；新局長能力是否勝任，市民同樣將信將疑。

這次政府改組，無論人選和時機都惹來很多議論，民主派不滿未有官員因為反修例風暴問責下台，有人則關注聶德權平調，是否與最近的「兩辦」事件有關。中聯辦並非按《基本法》22條設立，上周末政府出稿有誤添煩添亂，聶德權公開致歉不久，旋即傳出調任消息，難免惹人聯想，惟平情而論，政府改組事關重大，由部署考慮到物色人選，需要好一段時間，之後還要報請中央批准，聶德權此時平調，似是時間上的巧合，多於因為「出錯稿」風波而被追究。

反修例風暴重挫特區政府管治，社會撕裂加深，各方對事件看法迥異，何謂「對症下藥」，當然也是南轅北轍。泛民及支持者認為，保安局長及律政司長等主責官員必須下台，政府今次改組，顯然不是民主派期望的問責重組，對於緩和政治對立沒有任何幫助，也看不到政府民望有機會顯著反彈。一般來說，政府改組目的，離不開提振民望，又或透過注入新血加強管治能力，前者不似是這次人事調動的主要目標，後者自然是較為合理的假設。

特區政府希望加強管治能力，還看新局長們能夠交出什麼樣的功課。

■Glossary（生字）

departure：an action that is different from what is usual or expected

monumental：very great

new blood：people with a lot of energy or fresh ideas who are brought into an organisation in order to improve it