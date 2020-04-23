Word Puzzle

1. Flat areas of one substance placed above and below other similar areas.

5. Small nails, often used for keeping carpets and furnishing fabrics in place.

6. An area of land where a building is being erected: a building _______.

7. A form of the verb "to be" used with single persons, but not yourself alone.

9. A fruit: thick yellow or green skin; long and narrow; creamy white flesh.

■Clues Down

1. The most recent information you have heard: the _____ news.

2. A luxury boat or small ship; with or without sails.

3. It looks like red dirt; you might see it on pieces of old iron.

4. An afternoon nap in Mexico perhaps.

8. Initials of a big city on the south west coast of the US.

■by David Foulds