名人教英文：Down to a T 完美無瑕

羅迪:我家的窗要抹了,真麻煩。

Kate: You're not serious. You don't clean your own windows, do you, really?

卡特:你一定是說笑,不會真的自己動手抹窗吧?

Roddy: Yes, I've done it for years.

羅迪:是真的,多年來都是自己抹。

Kate: You're crazy. You should use the outfit that does mine. They're called WindowGleam.

卡特:你真傻,應改而聘用給我抹窗那組工人。他們合稱為「明窗」。

Roddy: Are they any good?

羅迪:服務好嗎?

Kate: They're brilliant and very reasonably priced.

卡特:好極了,而且收費公道。

Roddy: Must take them quite a time to do the whole house. It takes me at least an hour.

羅迪:要抹整幢房子的窗,他們一定得花不少時間。我自己抹,最少要一小時。

Kate: No way. They've got it down to a T. Three guys with two ladders get the job done in ten minutes. And the windows really do gleam.

卡特:絕對不用。他們工作完美無瑕,三個人,兩條梯,十分鐘就把窗都抹得十分明亮。

Roddy: Wow! Give me their phone number. My window cleaning days are over.

羅迪:哇,把他們的電話號碼給我。我以後不用自己抹窗了。

To a T的T或作tee,那T是tittle(一點兒)的縮略,to a T即「最少的一點都不遺漏」,也就是「完全」、「一點不差」的意思。To have something down to a T即「某事做得完美無瑕」,例如:①With so many years of experience, he had the job down to a T(他有這麼多年經驗,這工作做得心手相應)。②Billy and Florence suited each other to a T(畢利與芙羅倫斯十分匹配)。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文,著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。