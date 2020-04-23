名人教英文：Down to a T 完美無瑕

羅迪：我家的窗要抹了，真麻煩。

Kate: You're not serious. You don't clean your own windows, do you, really?

卡特：你一定是說笑，不會真的自己動手抹窗吧？

Roddy: Yes, I've done it for years.

羅迪：是真的，多年來都是自己抹。

Kate: You're crazy. You should use the outfit that does mine. They're called WindowGleam.

卡特：你真傻，應改而聘用給我抹窗那組工人。他們合稱為「明窗」。

Roddy: Are they any good?

羅迪：服務好嗎？

Kate: They're brilliant and very reasonably priced.

卡特：好極了，而且收費公道。

Roddy: Must take them quite a time to do the whole house. It takes me at least an hour.

羅迪：要抹整幢房子的窗，他們一定得花不少時間。我自己抹，最少要一小時。

Kate: No way. They've got it down to a T. Three guys with two ladders get the job done in ten minutes. And the windows really do gleam.

卡特：絕對不用。他們工作完美無瑕，三個人，兩條梯，十分鐘就把窗都抹得十分明亮。

Roddy: Wow! Give me their phone number. My window cleaning days are over.

羅迪：哇，把他們的電話號碼給我。我以後不用自己抹窗了。

To a T的T或作tee，那T是tittle（一點兒）的縮略，to a T即「最少的一點都不遺漏」，也就是「完全」、「一點不差」的意思。To have something down to a T即「某事做得完美無瑕」，例如：①With so many years of experience, he had the job down to a T（他有這麼多年經驗，這工作做得心手相應）。②Billy and Florence suited each other to a T（畢利與芙羅倫斯十分匹配）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。