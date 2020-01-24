Editorial : Hong Kong and national security

The HKMAO and the Liaison Office have expressed their stance on a political event in Hong Kong. This has attracted quite a lot of concern. The pan-democrats argue that the Liaison Office's interference in Hong Kong affairs is in violation of Article 22 of the Basic Law. The Liaison Office rebutted the charge by saying that the two offices are not among the "departments of the Central Government" and their "offices" mentioned in Article 22 of the Basic Law, and that they are entrusted with the exercise of supervisory power over Hong Kong by the central government. Yesterday (April 21) the HKMAO even released three statements in rapid succession to stress that the fact that the central government has bestowed a high degree of autonomy on the SAR government does not mean that the central government does not possess or has given up supervisory power. If there is a situation in which the direction of "One country, two systems" and the full and accurate implementation of the Basic Law have been severely affected, so much so that China and Hong Kong's fundamental interests are harmed, the central government must take up the matter. The HKMAO has even named Dennis Kwok, a lawmaker from the Civic Party, and some others, again, saying that their "ill-intentioned attempt to paralyse the House Committee" is a blow to the constitutional order and "the central government cannot sit back and do nothing".

The anti-amendment storm last year has brought tensions between the central government and Hong Kong to an all-time high. The pan-democrats see it as a fight for freedom and democracy. As far as the central government is concerned, it is an attempt by some people to take advantage of external forces to orchestrate a "colour revolution" to seize power or even seek independence. This shows that in the new situation of international rivalry, Hong Kong has become a major loophole in national security. As the central government and pan-democrats have divergent views on an event or even a slogan and are very different in their views on the future directions and intentions, every sign shows that they are heading for a showdown. At the fourth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China last year, the establishment of a legal system and mechanism in the HKSAR for safeguarding national security was stressed. The personnel change and structural reform in the two offices early this year and the exercise of supervisory power through the two offices show that the central government is gradually carrying out its plan in accordance with the new situation in Hong Kong. On the one hand, it is expanding the power of "One country". On the other hand, it is finding ways to inject more political energy into the SAR government to buffer against impacts. Reports have emerged of a cabinet reshuffle, which could be to an extent an attempt to give a boost to the SAR government's power of governance with a personnel change.

For the pan-democrats, the landslide victory in the district council elections last year was only the beginning. The legislative council elections in September will be the main battle. The pan-democrats are full of ambitions and are attempting to gain a majority in Legco. As things stand, a pan-democratic majority is difficult but not impossible.

A political "scorched earth" policy is a blind alley. Beijing will never allow Hong Kong to become a base for subversion. Nor will it compromise on national security. It is hoped that all sides will bring themselves back from the brink so as to prevent the worst-case scenario of a showdown.

明報社評2020.04.22：香港局勢涉國家安全 攬炒操作絕無好結果

國務院港澳辦一連發出3篇聲明，強調中央有權力有責任維護香港憲制秩序。過去一年本港政治形勢遽變，泛民中央走上攤牌之路，中港關係緊繃，一國兩制何去何從，令人憂心。

中央「兩辦」（港澳辦及中聯辦）就香港政治事件表達立場，引來不少關注。泛民質疑中聯辦干預香港事務，違反《基本法》22條；中聯辦反駁，「兩辦」不屬於22條所指的「中央人民政府所屬各部門」，有權代表中央對港行使監督權。 昨天國務院港澳辦更一口氣發出3篇聲明，強調中央授予特區高度自治權，不代表中央沒有或放棄監督權，如果出現嚴重影響一國兩制方針和基本法全面準確實施的情况，損害國家和香港根本利益，中央就必須過問。港澳辦還再次點名公民黨立法會議員郭榮鏗等人，「惡意造成內委會停擺」衝擊憲制秩序，「中央怎能坐視不理」。

去年反修例風暴，將中央與香港關係推向空前緊張狀態，泛民視之為一場爭取自由民主的抗爭，在中央眼中，卻是有人想借助外部勢力，策動顏色革命奪權甚至尋求港獨，突顯香港在國際鬥爭新形勢之下，已成為國家安全的重大漏洞缺口。中央與泛民對同一件事乃至同一句口號認知迥異，對於未來局勢走向和打算，看法更是南轅北轍，種種迹象都顯示，雙方正準備硬撼。去年中共十九屆四中全會，強調建立特區維護國家安全的法律制度和執行機制。由今年初「兩辦」人事和架構改組，到現在透過「兩辦」行使監督權，中央因應香港新形勢，逐步開展部署，一邊擴大「一國」權力，一邊設法為特區政府注入更多政治能量，抵禦衝擊；特區政府傳出改組消息，某程度亦是希望透過換血換人，嘗試提振管治能量。

泛民方面，去年區議會選舉大捷不過是「前菜」，今年9月立法會選舉才是主戰場，泛民躊躇滿志，力爭一舉奪下立法會過半議席。觀乎目前形勢，「泛民過半」雖有難度，然而並非不可能。

「政治攬炒」是死路一條，北京不會容許香港成為顛覆基地，也不會在國安要脅下讓步，但願各方都能臨崖勒馬，避免出現最壞的硬撼局面。

■Glossary

生字

in rapid succession : quickly one after the other

reshuffle : to change around the jobs that a group of people do, for example in a government

brink : a very dangerous situation