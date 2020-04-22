Study Abroad：Run for heroes

【明報專訊】I hope you are all safe and sound. Recently my Instagram feed has been flooded by my UK friends' sweaty selfies, holding up five fingers after completing their ''run for heroes'', a charity fundraiser where you run five kilometres, donate £5 (HKD$ 49) and then nominate five other people to do the same, spreading goodness instead of the virus. The heroes here are of course frontline doctors, nurses and volunteers working for the National Health Service (NHS), the free universal healthcare system in the UK which is currently under immense stress due to the covid-19 pandemic. Underfunded even during normal times, the NHS now faces a severe shortage of protection equipment, meaning that health workers spend entire shifts unprotected against patients coughing next to them. There are also not enough tests for NHS staff, but out of those who have been tested, a third have contracted the virus, losing their lives whilst saving others.
But only in the darkness can you see the stars; through the oppressive cloud of endless and ubiquitous misery we also see glimmers of human warmth. In just four days Run for Heroes smashed its original target of £5,000 and has raised £2.3 million at the time of writing, spreading faster than any viral charity campaign since the ice bucket challenge in 2014. Donations will support NHS staff by providing them with well-being packs and covering costs for them. Over 100,000 people around the world have participated, including celebrities such as Ellie Goulding and Romeo Beckham. My friends and I joke that the UK has never been healthier. Similarly, 750,000 Brits signed up to the NHS volunteering scheme, three times the people expected, while a further 250,000 people offered their services to other communities and charities. It really means something to do something for someone for nothing.
Alice has been boarding in the UK for more than five years and is currently applying for British and American universities. A lover of languages, she studies French, Japanese, Latin, Ancient Greek, etc.
