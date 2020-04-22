Study Abroad：Run for heroes

But only in the darkness can you see the stars; through the oppressive cloud of endless and ubiquitous misery we also see glimmers of human warmth. In just four days Run for Heroes smashed its original target of £5,000 and has raised £2.3 million at the time of writing, spreading faster than any viral charity campaign since the ice bucket challenge in 2014. Donations will support NHS staff by providing them with well-being packs and covering costs for them. Over 100,000 people around the world have participated, including celebrities such as Ellie Goulding and Romeo Beckham. My friends and I joke that the UK has never been healthier. Similarly, 750,000 Brits signed up to the NHS volunteering scheme, three times the people expected, while a further 250,000 people offered their services to other communities and charities. It really means something to do something for someone for nothing.

■Writer's Profile

Alice has been boarding in the UK for more than five years and is currently applying for British and American universities. A lover of languages, she studies French, Japanese, Latin, Ancient Greek, etc.

