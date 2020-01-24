Pop around Town：Understanding 'panic buying'

In February, we witnessed this kind of panic moment due to the increasing fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak in Hong Kong. Quickly, the media focused on the panic buying of toilet paper and all kinds of sanitising products. The same image of people buying up packets and packets of toilet rolls, and leaving supermarket shelves empty, was repeated in other countries, first in Asia then in the West. There was a video from Australia that went viral, showing two women coming to blows over a packet of toilet rolls. The manager intervened, trying to calm them down. One of the women had a supermarket trolley full of toilet paper. The other yelled in despair: ''I only want one, just give me one!'', and the reply came back, in the same tone: ''no, not even one, they're all mine!''

The problem with panic buying is mainly about over-buying, or hoarding. It is commonly suggested that hoarding indicates irrationality, greed and a lack of sensitivity to other people's needs; and in the case of hoarding toilet rolls, it also shows a lack of class. However, while many of us frown upon stockpiling toilet paper, how many of us really know the reasons for such behaviour from a societal point of view?

Citing Helsloot and Ruitenberg, Owen Kulemeka, a consumer behaviour researcher, tells us that panic occurs when a few factors are present: ''First, people perceive an immediate, serious danger. Second, only a few escape routes are present. Third, they feel that escape routes are closing making immediate escape necessary. Fourth, there is a lack of communication about a situation.'' I find his idea of ''information poverty'' fascinating. Kulemeka states that we exist on different levels of information poverty, and individuals who are marginalised (e.g. the poor, those who are not internet-savvy, minorities, etc.) often lack information to help them navigate a crisis. Ironically, being information-poor can create an intense environment of misinformation, where people rely on, and circulate, rumours intensively. All of this will affect people's behaviour. While information poverty is not the only explanation for panic buying, we do need to think of better ways to reach out to marginalised communities in distress.

■Writer's Profile

John Erni is a university professor at Hong Kong Baptist University. He thinks everyday culture is complex but always enchanting.