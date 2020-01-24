Editorial：Belief that ''only power matters'' is no help to deadlock

The functioning of the Legislative Council has nearly been paralysed due to the delay in electing the Legco House Committee's chairperson for half a year. Voicing their opinions, Beijing's liaison office and the HKMAO condemned some lawmakers for malicious filibustering and playing ''scorched-earth politics'', an act that disregards the overall interests of society. The pan-democratic camp said the liaison office had, in violation of Article 22 of the Basic Law, interfered in the city's affairs. But the liaison office refuted that by saying that ''the two offices'' do not belong to the category of ''departments of the Central People's Government'' mentioned in Article 22 and they have the right to represent the central authorities in exercising supervisory power over Hong Kong. Last weekend, the Hong Kong government released statements to comment on the matter but was found flip-flopping. In the end, it took the government three press releases to revise its stance, causing even more problems and confusion.

The Basic Law does not touch upon the establishment of the liaison office and its role. But if the essence of the dispute is closely examined, one will find that to a greater extent it is a political problem rather than a legal one. The real focus is not on Article 22 of the Basic Law, but the exercise of supervisory power. During a row over electoral reform, the State Council published a white paper in 2014 emphasising that the central government exercises ''overall jurisdiction'' over Hong Kong. At that time the central authorities stressed that the high degree of autonomy enjoyed by Hong Kong does not mean complete autonomy. But how they will fully exercise overall jurisdiction has never been stated clearly. Nor has the mechanism of implementation been clear. After Hong Kong and Beijing came to a showdown during last year's storm over the amendments to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance, the central authorities reshuffled their Hong Kong affairs cadre and set-up at the beginning of this year. Apparently, Beijing is entrusting the liaison office with supervisory power in accordance with the latest situation.

Beijing seems to think that the power of ''one country'' must be expanded in order to deal with the new situation in Hong Kong. However, when it comes to exercising supervisory power, new problems and circumstances may arise. Every new rule introduced always comes with a demerit. At present, the implementation of ''One country, two systems'' has met with problems in Hong Kong. As political confrontation intensifies, it seems that all parties believe in bringing the other side to heel by absorbing more power. However, the belief that only power matters will only further tighten Hong Kong's political deadlock. To ensure the smooth and long-term successful practice of the ''One country, two systems'' policy, both the central authorities and all parties of Hong Kong must think about how to ease political tension between the two areas.

明報社評 2020.04.21：治港漸變唯權力論 一國兩制所為何來

中聯辦批評立法會部分議員「政治攬炒」，牽扯出中聯辦在港角色地位以至一國兩制等問題。中聯辦與國務院港澳辦，是中央授權處理香港事務的機關，《基本法》第22條提及「中央人民政府所屬各部門，不得干預香港事務」，是否適用於「兩辦」，各方認知不一，圍繞法律觀點的爭拗，若要一錘定音，最終結局相信是人大釋法。今次事件牽涉政治問題多於法律問題，真正焦點不在基本法第22條，而是監督權行使。中央對香港有監督權，至於中聯辦是否有此權力，過去未見相關說法。中央香港關係緊繃，中央覺得需要擴大「一國」權力應對新形勢，然而世事往往一法立一弊生，中央具體落實全面管治權，由中聯辦行使監督權，會否衍生更多新問題新狀况，同樣令人關注。

立法會內務委員會拖了半年仍未選出主席，立法會運作近乎癱瘓。中聯辦和國務院港澳辦開腔，譴責部分立法會議員惡意拉布「政治攬炒」，置社會整體利益於不顧。民主派指中聯辦干預香港事務，違反基本法第22條。中聯辦反駁，「兩辦」不屬於22條所指的「中央人民政府所屬各部門」，有權代表中央對港行使監督權。上周末政府發稿回應事件，說法一時一樣，需要三度發稿修正，添煩添亂。

中聯辦的設立及角色，基本法沒有觸及。然而細察這次爭議的本質，更大程度是政治而非法律問題，真正焦點不在基本法22條，而是監督權的行使。2014年政改爭議，國務院白皮書強調中央對港擁有「全面管治權」。中央強調香港高度自治不是完全自治，然而如何落實全面管治權，中央並無明言，落實機制亦不清楚。去年反修例風暴，香港與中央走向攤牌，今年初中央重組處理香港事務班子及架構，中聯辦代表中央行使監督權，顯示是中央因應新形勢的一個安排。

中央認為有必要擴大「一國」權力，處理香港新形勢，然而監督權的具體操作行使，可能衍生更多新問題新狀况。一法立一弊生，當下香港一國兩制實踐出了狀况，政治對抗愈演愈烈，各方似乎都認為只要手握更多權力，就能令對手屈服，可是唯權力論只會令香港的政治死結愈拉愈緊。一國兩制要行穩致遠，無論中央和香港各派都要思考，如何緩解政治對立緊張關係。

■Glossary（生字）

cause：a reason for having particular feelings or behaving in a particular way

flip-flop：to change your opinion about sth, especially when you then hold the opposite opinion

bring sb to heel：to force sb to obey you