Culture Express : We all need comfort

People around the world need encouragement to weather the storm, especially medical workers working around the clock to save lives and prevent the virus from spreading. On Easter Sunday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the image of a doctor's uniform and words of encouragement were projected onto the highly recognisable Christ the Redeemer statue as a sign of gratitude for their effort.

This is the second time the statue has been illuminated because of COVID-19. Last month it was bathed in images of a number of flags of countries that had registered COVID-19 cases. Rio's archbishop performed a mass in front of the statue to pay tribute to medical professionals. Let us say thank you to doctors who are taking on the role of Jesus, who exemplified the spirit of saving people regardless of social status and ethnicity.

Text: Staff Reporter

Photo: AFP