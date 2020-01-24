Editorial : Lack of international cooperation against the pandemic

The pandemic is miserable and intense in the US. Facing a severe shortage of medical supplies, it is in desperate need of exports from China and others. Over the past two weeks or so, Washington has held back its diplomatic and propaganda attacks on China over the pandemic. However, with the White House believing that the outbreak in the US has "peaked" and planning to reopen its economy, its diplomatic and propaganda operations have resumed.

Since the pandemic broke out in Europe, China has been providing medical supplies actively. While the "mask diplomacy" has attracted attention, the relationship between the two sides is still fraught with uncertainties. Many in the European political circles are sceptical about China's intention, and some officials have said that Europe has to prevent China from taking advantage of the European outbreak by buying up technology companies. Recently an article published on the website of the Chinese embassy in France mentioned that Western countries were letting elderly people die of the coronavirus in nursing homes. Deeming the article critical of France, the Paris authorities summoned the Chinese ambassador to voice their dissatisfaction. China said that there had been some misunderstanding. Compared with Washington, mainstream politicians in Europe are less hostile towards China. However, belonging to the Western world, they also have grave misgivings about China's rise. As a number of governments in Europe are being faulted by the public for their performance in combating the virus, it is an opportune moment for Washington to entice Europe and isolate China more intensely.

The Group of Seven (G7) Nations have convened two summits since the outbreaks in Europe and the US. The first was spearheaded by France and was about coordinating efforts to cope with the economic impacts of the outbreaks. In last week's summit, which was spearheaded by the US, the country took aim at the WHO and China and was trying to gain Europe's support. Washington was unhappy that the WHO was "China-centric". But the other G7 nations did not dance to the tune of Trump, as leaders including German chancellor Angela Merkel stressed that they would continue to support the WHO's fight against the pandemic. As for the issue of China, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said after the summit that after the crisis was over it would be difficult for the relationship between Britain and China to be "business as usual". However, the other G7 leaders were more prudent.

Britain has a special relationship with the US. Early this year British prime minister Boris Johnson allowed Huawei to participate in Britain's 5G network construction, leading to quite a lot of controversy. As the outbreak is out of control in the UK, there are voices in the British political scene — as in the US — that call for the settling of scores with China. Former foreign secretary William Hague has called on the government to overturn its decision over Huawei.

French president Emmanuel Macron has been very active recently. Not only has he supported the call made by the secretary-general of the United Nations for a ceasefire around the world amid the pandemic in a high-profile manner, but he has also claimed that he has gained support from China, the US and the UK, believing that Russia will also agree to the call. Macron's intermediary efforts show that France wants to play a greater leadership role amid the pandemic. However, it remains highly questionable whether Europe has the strength and unity to act as the pillar of international cooperation against the pandemic.

明報社評2020.04.20：「G0」亂世抗疫乏領導 中美「疫戰」歐洲未共舞

疫情政治化，中美角力再升溫，歐洲取態備受關注。華府發動新一輪外交文宣攻勢孤立中國，甚至將疫情扯上應否使用華為5G網絡，希望拉攏歐洲。歐洲對中國崛起有戒心，疫情下中方積極支援抗疫，並未減少歐洲的懷疑，不排除危機過後雙方關係轉壞，可是法德等國亦無意跟隨特朗普「共舞」。

美國疫情慘烈，醫療物資短缺，亟需從中國等地輸入救亡。過去大半個月，華府對中國的疫情外交文宣攻勢一度放緩。隨着白宮認為美國疫情「見頂」，籌謀重開經濟，外交文宣操作又起。

歐洲爆疫以來，中國積極提供醫療物資，「口罩外交」惹人關注，惟雙方關係仍然暗湧處處。歐洲政界不乏質疑中國動機的聲音，亦有官員表示要嚴防中國趁歐洲爆疫大舉收購科技企業。最近中國駐法國大使館網站一篇文章，提到西方國家讓染疫長者死於護理院，巴黎當局認為文章暗批法國，傳召中國大使以示不滿，中方強調一場誤會。與華府相比，歐洲主流政界人士對中國敵意相對低一些，可是作為西方世界一員，歐洲對中國崛起亦有很大戒心。歐洲多國政府抗疫表現面臨輿論追究，對華府來說，這正是加緊拉攏歐洲孤立中國的時機。

歐美爆疫以來， G7兩度召開峰會，首次由法國牽頭，協調應對疫情經濟衝擊；上周峰會則由美國牽頭，將矛頭指向世衛和中國，希望爭取歐洲支持。華府不滿世衛「偏袒中國」，不過其他G7成員國未隨特朗普共舞，德國總理默克爾等領袖強調繼續支持世衛抗疫；有關中國的問題，英國外相藍韜文會後表示，危機後英中關係難當「無事發生」，至於其他G7領袖的態度，則相當審慎。

英美關係特殊，今年初首相約翰遜同意讓華為參與英國5G建設，惹來不少爭議。英國疫情失控，當地政界亦像美國一樣，出現向中國算帳聲音，前外相夏偉林呼籲撤回有關華為的決定。

最近法國總統馬克龍表現活躍，高調支持聯合國秘書長呼籲疫下全球停火，又宣布已取得中美英支持，相信俄羅斯亦會首肯。馬克龍居中斡旋，反映疫下法國亦想扮演更大領導角色，可是歐洲是否有足夠實力和團結，充當國際抗疫合作支柱，仍是一大疑問。

■Glossary 生字

dance to sb's tune : to do whatever sb tells you to

summon : to order sb to come to you

ceasefire : a time when enemies agree to stop fighting, usually while a way is found to end the fighting permanently