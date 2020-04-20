Idiom Magic : Bent out of shape 生氣；沮喪

【明報專訊】"What a dreadful way to start the day!" someone said as the lift doors opened. "Why do I punish myself like this, going to work by squeezing myself into (擠進) buses, subway cars and lifts? No wonder I'm getting bent out of shape!" Suddenly a voice cried out: "Hey, there's someone here carrying a cactus (仙人掌)!" At that moment, everyone got really bent out of shape and they wouldn't let the lift go on until Angela got out with her plant. To be bent out of shape is to be upset or angry.